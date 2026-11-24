A family property dispute in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district turned deadly after a young man allegedly attacked his father with sticks, leaving him seriously injured. The father later died while the family was preparing to take him to a hospital in Rohtak.

The incident took place on Monday morning in Jant village. The deceased has been identified as Girdhari Singh, son of Gugan Singh. Following a complaint by his wife, Saroj Devi, police registered a murder case against their younger son, Mukesh. The accused has been arrested, and police are questioning him to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Property Dispute Leads to Violent Clash

According to the complaint filed by Saroj Devi, the incident happened between 7 am and 8 am on Monday. She said she had left her husband and younger son Mukesh at a plot while she went to the village to collect buttermilk and milk. When she returned, she found Girdhari Singh and Mukesh arguing. She intervened and separated the two.

After the argument, Girdhari went outside and sat down. He reportedly told his wife that Mukesh had hit him and caused injuries. Saroj Devi, along with Amit, son of Hoshiyar, then took the injured man to Yadav Hospital in Mahendragarh. Doctors provided initial treatment and dressed his wounds before referring him to a higher medical centre.

Father Dies Before Being Taken to Rohtak

As per the complaint filed by the family, the family brought Girdhari home while preparing to take him to Rohtak for further treatment. He was reportedly taken when they reached home. His condition suddenly worsened, and soon after he lost his life. In her statement, Saroj Devi stated that the injuries were inflicted by her younger son and he was responsible for the death of her husband.

Police Arrest Accused Son in Murder Case

Police received the information about the incident on November 23. Narnaul control room informed ASI Baljeet Singh of Akoda police post about the murder in Jant Village. When the police team reached the house, Girdhari’s body was lying in the courtyard. Police noticed bandages on both his wrists and injury marks on his legs.

ASP Virender Singh, Mahendragarh, confirmed that the accused had been arrested. He said the police team was carrying out the necessary investigation. Officials said the accused would be questioned in detail. Further legal action will follow based on the investigation.