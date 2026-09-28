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Home > Regionals News > Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane: Bhojpuri Actor Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 2 Women Into Flesh-Trade, Here’s What We Know

Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane: Bhojpuri Actor Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 2 Women Into Flesh-Trade, Here’s What We Know

Thane Crime Branch arrested a 26-year-old Bhojpuri and Hindi actress for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Wagle Estate. Police rescued two female actors and registered a PITA case.

Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane
Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 11:32 IST

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Thane Crime Branch raided an alleged prostitution ring in the Wagle Estate locality and arrested a 26-year-old actress from Mumbai, accused of operating the syndicate. She has worked in Hindi web series and Bhojpuri movies. The police rescued two actors, who were forced into the sex trade by her.

Tip-off Sets Operation In Motion

The action began after the cell received specific intelligence that the accused was planning to bring women to a bar and restaurant in Wagle Estate for the illegal trade. Acting on the input, officers laid a trap and used a decoy customer to make contact with the suspect. Once the deal was agreed upon, the actress reached the designated spot near Wagle Estate along with the two women.

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Accused Caught Red-Handed

A waiting police team caught her at the location itself. During the operation, cash and mobile phones were seized from the spot. Officials described the crackdown as a major step against human trafficking in the area.

Two Women Rescued

The two female actors who were allegedly pushed into the trade were rescued and later sent to a shelter home for rehabilitation. Their identities have not been disclosed, in line with legal protections for victims in such cases.

Financial Distress Cited As Reason

Preliminary investigation suggests that financial troubles and a lack of steady acting work led the accused to run the illegal network. Police say she allegedly solicited female artists into commercial sex work, though these claims are still being examined as the probe continues.

Case Registered Under PITA

A case has been registered at Wagle Estate Police Station under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act. Investigators are now going through the accused’s background and phone records to identify other people linked to the racket.

Probe Widens To Industry Links

Police are also verifying the serials, films and web series in which the accused and the rescued women have previously worked, to understand how far the network may have reached within the entertainment circuit. Further details are expected as the investigation moves forward and more individuals connected to the case are identified.

Also Read: After Jamui, Samastipur, 6 Youths Allegedly Harassed and Beaten Girl In Banka, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

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Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane: Bhojpuri Actor Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 2 Women Into Flesh-Trade, Here’s What We Know

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Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane: Bhojpuri Actor Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 2 Women Into Flesh-Trade, Here’s What We Know

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Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane: Bhojpuri Actor Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 2 Women Into Flesh-Trade, Here’s What We Know
Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane: Bhojpuri Actor Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 2 Women Into Flesh-Trade, Here’s What We Know
Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane: Bhojpuri Actor Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 2 Women Into Flesh-Trade, Here’s What We Know
Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane: Bhojpuri Actor Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 2 Women Into Flesh-Trade, Here’s What We Know
Prostitution Racket Busted In Thane: Bhojpuri Actor Arrested For Allegedly Pushing 2 Women Into Flesh-Trade, Here’s What We Know

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