LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video

Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video

A man accused of stalking and harassing schoolgirls in Maharashtra's Latur was caught, beaten by an angry mob and paraded to a police station before being handed over to authorities.

Man beaten in Maharashtra for harassing school girls (Image: Instagram/ newsbynakshab)
Man beaten in Maharashtra for harassing school girls (Image: Instagram/ newsbynakshab)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-09 19:05 IST

The man who was charged with stalking as well as harassment of schoolgirls was brutally attacked by a group of people and was dragged through the streets before handing him to the police in Latur, district of Maharashtra. This occurred near PVR Chowk, where local residents reportedly cornered the man after they saw him stalking and harassing girl students. Footage from the incident was later posted on the internet. Police have now arrested the accused, while the other individual reportedly escaped from the scene.

According to reports, the crowd assaulted the accused before marching him from PVR Chowk to the MIDC Police Station, where he was handed over to police officials.

You Might Be Interested In

Crowd raises allegations as Maharashtra police continue investigation

During the protest, some members of the crowd alleged that the incident was linked to “love jihad.” However, Maharashtra Police have not confirmed this claim and said the allegation remains unverified as the investigation is still underway.

Police said the accused’s alleged companion fled the spot before residents could catch him. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the absconding suspect.

Similar Maharashtra incidents have sparked debate over mob justice

The Latur case is just one in a line of similar incidents that have taken place in the state of Maharashtra, where there have been incidents of anger among the masses spilling out into the streets even before justice could be served through the legal route. In August 2024, when the sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur was reported, huge protests broke out among the masses with hundreds of people blocking rail tracks.

Police are investigating the incident in Latur to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the allegations made against the accused.

Also Read: Brutal Murder At Maa Kamakhya Temple: Man Killed With Bamboo Stick In Guwahati  

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video
Tags: maharashtra news

RELATED News

3,035 Bihar Government Teachers To Lose Jobs Over Fake Degrees; 1,830 FIRs Registered

Bengaluru PE Trainer Accused Of Beating 12-Year-Old Student To Death; Parents Allege Police Shielding Teacher

Man Found Murdered At Maa Kamakhya Temple In Assam’s Guwahati

Why Has Maharashtra Made Marathi Mandatory For Taxi, Auto Drivers To Get A Licence?

Youth Stabs Mother’s Lover To Death On Public Road; Arrested After CCTV Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Bamboo-Based Biofuel is the Direction of India’s Green Future — Pasha Patel, Honoured with Prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award in New Delhi

Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video

Salman Yusuf Khan Reveals How He Fell 13 Feet While Flying a Kite With Son: ‘Very Clumsy Thing’

When 30 Relatives Arrive for a Puja — One Hyderabad Family on How HostMyGuest Saved the Night

As diners turn conscious about sustainability, Chuk Launches ‘Restaurants Who Care Club’

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson Set For Return, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss Out? India Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Update

Ranjan Mahtani, Chairman, Epic Group: Building a Global Manufacturing Legacy Through Vision and Resilience

Who is Bingson John? 69-Year-Old Charles Sobhraj Fan Who Scammed Over 300 5-Star Hotels For Decades

Costlier Than iPhone: Why This BSNL Phone Needs Govt Approval To Buy | Price, Features & How It Works

Prince Narula Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours With Yuvika Chaudhary: ‘People Misunderstood…’

Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video
Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video
Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video
Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video

QUICK LINKS