Maharashtra: Youth Accused of Harassing Girl Students Brutally Assaulted In Public, Paraded To Police Station | Video

The man who was charged with stalking as well as harassment of schoolgirls was brutally attacked by a group of people and was dragged through the streets before handing him to the police in Latur, district of Maharashtra. This occurred near PVR Chowk, where local residents reportedly cornered the man after they saw him stalking and harassing girl students. Footage from the incident was later posted on the internet. Police have now arrested the accused, while the other individual reportedly escaped from the scene.

According to reports, the crowd assaulted the accused before marching him from PVR Chowk to the MIDC Police Station, where he was handed over to police officials.

Crowd raises allegations as Maharashtra police continue investigation

During the protest, some members of the crowd alleged that the incident was linked to “love jihad.” However, Maharashtra Police have not confirmed this claim and said the allegation remains unverified as the investigation is still underway.

Police said the accused’s alleged companion fled the spot before residents could catch him. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the absconding suspect.

Similar Maharashtra incidents have sparked debate over mob justice

The Latur case is just one in a line of similar incidents that have taken place in the state of Maharashtra, where there have been incidents of anger among the masses spilling out into the streets even before justice could be served through the legal route. In August 2024, when the sexual assault of two minor girls at a school in Badlapur was reported, huge protests broke out among the masses with hundreds of people blocking rail tracks.

Police are investigating the incident in Latur to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the allegations made against the accused.

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