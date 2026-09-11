Puja Special Trains 2026: Eastern Railway Announces Extra Trains To North Bengal, Assam Amid Festive Rush

As the festive season is approaching, Eastern Railway is set to start special train services to make sure the expected rush is dealt with efficiently. The new train services will connect Kolkata and Howrah with New Jalpaiguri and Lumding in Assam. These services will run during October and November and are aimed at giving passengers more options during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath.

Howrah-Lumding Puja Special Train

Eastern Railway will operate train number 03005 Howrah-Lumding Puja Special every Friday from October 16 to November 27, 2026. The train will leave Howrah at 7:15 AM and reach Lumding at 8:00 AM the next day.

The service will make seven trips during this period. The return train, 03006 Lumding-Howrah Puja Special, will run every Saturday from October 17 to November 28. It will depart Lumding at 11:00 AM and arrive at Howrah at 12:30 PM the following day.

The train will stop at several important stations, including Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, Jangipur Road, New Farakka and Malda Town. Passengers will get General Second Class, Sleeper Class and Air-conditioned coaches.

Kolkata-New Jalpaiguri Puja Special

Another important service will run between Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri. The train number 03129 Kolkata-New Jalpaiguri Puja Special would leave every Saturday and Sunday between October 17 and November 29. The train would leave Kolkata at 11:10 PM and arrive in New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 AM the next day.

The return trip would be made by train number 03130, New Jalpaiguri-Kolkata Puja Special. It would leave every Sunday and Monday between October 18 and November 30. This train would leave New Jalpaiguri at 12:45 PM and arrive in Kolkata at 12:40 AM the next day.

The stops would be Naihati, Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, Jangipur Road, New Farakka and Malda Town. The train would provide facilities for General Second Class, Sleeper Class and AC coaches.

When Will Ticket Booking Start?

Passengers travelling for the festival holidays would need to wait until the ticket booking window opens. According to the news from the Eastern Railway, the “booking period will be notified shortly.”