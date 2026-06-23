LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks alia bhatt biometric access system risks ABVP Telangana school bandh Lock Upp janata Dal BSE IPO 22k gold rate Abhigyan App 000 jobs cut imd Infinix trump icc defence PSU stocks
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Pune Godman Scandal: Viral Video Shows Followers Drinking Milk From Feet as ‘Charanamrit’, Police Investigation Intensifies

Pune Godman Scandal: Viral Video Shows Followers Drinking Milk From Feet as ‘Charanamrit’, Police Investigation Intensifies

Pune Godman Case: Disturbing new footage linked to self-styled spiritual leader Radha Mohan Mishra has surfaced from Pune’s Kharadi area, where his devotees could be seen drinking milk from the feet, considering it as 'Charanamrit.'

Viral video from Pune shows devotees drinking milk from a self-styled godman’s feet.
Viral video from Pune shows devotees drinking milk from a self-styled godman’s feet.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 13:42 IST

New videos linked to a self-claimed godman, Radha Mohan Mishra, have surfaced online, which are exposing some shocking scenes of blind faith among his followers. The video emerged after a case was registered against Mishra in Pune’s Kharadi area under multiple charges, including rape, cheating, and violations of anti-superstition laws. 
 
The videos are going viral on social media, which are attracting widespread criticism and raising questions about the influence he allegedly exercised over his devotees.

Pune Godman: Devotees Seen Engaging in Extreme Rituals

In the videos, there are followers who could be seen performing rituals and offering prayers to Mishra. Some of them are touching his feet as a mark of reverence. However, there is one disturbing sequence where Mishra could be seen pouring milk over his own feet, after which there are several followers who allegedly consume milk flowing from his feet, and treat it as a “Charanamrit”, a sacred offering in Hindu religious traditions.

Allegations of Psychological and Financial Control

According to police investigations, Mishra allegedly convinced his devotees that he possessed some divine powers. Authorities also claimed that he used his so-called “Modern Gurukul” system to maintain long-term control over followers, influencing them emotionally, mentally, and financially. The case has renewed public debate on the exploitation of religious sentiments and the dangers of unchecked spiritual authority.

Pune Godman Case: Digital Evidence Seized, Probe Intensifies

During the investigation, the police have recovered a significant amount of digital evidence, during the invesgtigation including mobile phones, laptops, hard drives, and other electronic devices, which were linked to the accused.
 
The officials also believe that the newly surfaced videos could provide some crucial leads in identifying the additional victims and understanding the full extent of the alleged network.

Police Investigation Continues

Police have confirmed that the investigation continues, and the authorities are also working to understand how many individuals were affected by the alleged activities carried out under the guise of spirituality and faith.
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

.newsx-editorial-separator, .newsx-content-separator { margin: 15px 0; color: #666; font-size: 12px; }

.newsx-editorial-policy { margin-bottom: 15px; }

You Might Be Interested In

.newsx-editorial-policy a { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: none; font-weight: bold; }

.newsx-editorial-policy a:hover { text-decoration: underline; }

.newsx-stay-informed { margin-bottom: 20px; font-style: italic; color: #555; }

.newsx-stay-informed a { color: #1976d2; text-decoration: none; transition: color 0.3s ease; }

.newsx-stay-informed a:hover { color: #d32f2f; text-decoration: underline; }

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pune Godman Scandal: Viral Video Shows Followers Drinking Milk From Feet as ‘Charanamrit’, Police Investigation Intensifies
Tags: devoteespunePune godmanradha mohan mishra

RELATED News

Bombay HC Slams Police After 'Missing' Accused Found Posing With Officers

27-Year-Old Odisha Man's Death Exposes Alleged Illegal Activities In Kerala

Who Was Gopal? Gangster Killed In Sonipat Encounter After Opening Fire

Bihar Madrasa Abuse : Four Minor Children Found Chained With Iron Locks

Why Mallikarjun Kharge Lost His Cool At Congress Event Calling Workers ‘Useless Fellows’

LATEST NEWS

UP Vet Doctor Murders Lover's Husband in Muzaffarnagar

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Did Samay Raina Make Rs 30 Crore From A Single Show? Viral Revenue Breakdown Explained

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details, Age Limit and Application Process

When Safety Turns Into A Trap: Lucknow Fire Tragedy Explained

Telangana School Bandh Today: Schools Likely To Remain Closed As ABVP Protests Fee Hikes and Education Reforms

Lock Upp Season 2: Riteish Deshmukh Loses Cool At Launch Over Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt Question: ‘Aapke Sawal Ka Jawab…’

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California

Tej Pratap Yadav Theft Case: Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Party Fund, Gold Stolen from Patna Residence

From Kerala To Corridors Of Power In Delhi: Who is George Kurian

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's Film Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

Pune Godman Scandal: Viral Video Shows Followers Drinking Milk From Feet as ‘Charanamrit’, Police Investigation Intensifies

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pune Godman Scandal: Viral Video Shows Followers Drinking Milk From Feet as ‘Charanamrit’, Police Investigation Intensifies

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pune Godman Scandal: Viral Video Shows Followers Drinking Milk From Feet as ‘Charanamrit’, Police Investigation Intensifies
Pune Godman Scandal: Viral Video Shows Followers Drinking Milk From Feet as ‘Charanamrit’, Police Investigation Intensifies
Pune Godman Scandal: Viral Video Shows Followers Drinking Milk From Feet as ‘Charanamrit’, Police Investigation Intensifies
Pune Godman Scandal: Viral Video Shows Followers Drinking Milk From Feet as ‘Charanamrit’, Police Investigation Intensifies

QUICK LINKS