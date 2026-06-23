Pune Godman Scandal: Viral Video Shows Followers Drinking Milk From Feet as ‘Charanamrit’, Police Investigation Intensifies

New videos linked to a self-claimed godman, Radha Mohan Mishra, have surfaced online, which are exposing some shocking scenes of blind faith among his followers. The video emerged after a case was registered against Mishra in Pune’s Kharadi area under multiple charges, including rape, cheating, and violations of anti-superstition laws.

The videos are going viral on social media, which are attracting widespread criticism and raising questions about the influence he allegedly exercised over his devotees.

Pune Godman: Devotees Seen Engaging in Extreme Rituals

In the videos, there are followers who could be seen performing rituals and offering prayers to Mishra. Some of them are touching his feet as a mark of reverence. However, there is one disturbing sequence where Mishra could be seen pouring milk over his own feet, after which there are several followers who allegedly consume milk flowing from his feet, and treat it as a “Charanamrit”, a sacred offering in Hindu religious traditions.

Allegations of Psychological and Financial Control

According to police investigations, Mishra allegedly convinced his devotees that he possessed some divine powers. Authorities also claimed that he used his so-called “Modern Gurukul” system to maintain long-term control over followers, influencing them emotionally, mentally, and financially. The case has renewed public debate on the exploitation of religious sentiments and the dangers of unchecked spiritual authority.

Pune Godman Case: Digital Evidence Seized, Probe Intensifies

During the investigation, the police have recovered a significant amount of digital evidence, during the invesgtigation including mobile phones, laptops, hard drives, and other electronic devices, which were linked to the accused.

The officials also believe that the newly surfaced videos could provide some crucial leads in identifying the additional victims and understanding the full extent of the alleged network.

Police Investigation Continues

Police have confirmed that the investigation continues, and the authorities are also working to understand how many individuals were affected by the alleged activities carried out under the guise of spirituality and faith.

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