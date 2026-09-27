Pune Man Killed By Friends, Body Dumped 200 Km Away In Beed; What Triggered The Murder?

Two men have been arrested for allegedly strangling their friend, Abhishek Namdev Karkambe, to death in Maharashtra’s Pune district and dumping his body in a hilly area of Beed district. The accused allegedly took Karkambe along on the pretext of going out before transporting his body in a four-wheeler and abandoning it near Kanifnath Ghat. The motive behind the alleged murder remains unclear.

Friends Took Victim Out on Pretext of Going Out

According to reports, the two accused visited Karkambe’s house and asked him to accompany them on the pretext of going out. The three men then left together. Police suspect that the accused later strangled Karkambe to death before placing his body inside a four-wheeler.

Body Dumped in Dense Shrubs Near Kanifnath Ghat

After allegedly killing Karkambe, the accused transported his body to Ashti tehsil in Beed district. They reportedly dumped the body in dense shrubs along Kanifnath Ghat before fleeing the area.

Father Questioned Friends After Son Failed to Return

Karkambe’s father became concerned after his son failed to return home. He reportedly questioned his son’s friends about his whereabouts. However, the two men allegedly gave misleading replies, prompting further suspicion.

Police Recover Unidentified Body From Hilly Area

Meanwhile, police received information about an unidentified body lying in the hilly area. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body from the shrubs. The deceased was later identified as Abhishek Namdev Karkambe, who hailed from Pune district. Following the identification, his father lodged a complaint with the police.

Two Accused Arrested, FIR Registered

Acting on the complaint and information gathered during the investigation, police arrested the two accused in connection with the alleged murder. An FIR has also been registered against them.

Motive Behind Murder Remains Unclear

The exact motive behind Karkambe’s alleged murder has not yet been established. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing and the events that led to the disposal of his body in Beed.

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