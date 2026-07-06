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Home > Regionals News > Pune-Mumbai Expressway Reopens After Hours Of Closure; Landslide Debris And Waterlogging Cleared

Pune-Mumbai Expressway Reopens After Hours Of Closure; Landslide Debris And Waterlogging Cleared

The Pune-Mumbai Expressway has reopened after landslide debris and waterlogging were cleared, though authorities remain on alert as heavy rain continues across the region.

Pune-Mumbai Expressway traffic update (Image: X/ ANI)
Pune-Mumbai Expressway traffic update (Image: X/ ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 13:31 IST

The Pune-Mumbai expressway has reopened for traffic after authorities cleared waterlogging and landslide debris that had forced a complete shutdown of the route. Traffic police said vehicles are now being allowed to pass after emergency teams removed accumulated water and debris near the expressway. However, officials remain on alert as heavy rainfall continues across the region, with Mumbai expected to receive more intense showers.

Pune-Mumbai expressway reopens after debris and water cleared

As per reports, Police Sub-Inspector Karan Shikalgar said traffic has resumed on the Pune-Mumbai expressway after clearance operations were completed. “Vehicles are being allowed to proceed from there. The traffic police are constantly trying to organise the vehicular movement,” he said.

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He added that authorities are monitoring the route closely. “If there is any obstacle on the new route, then we will divert the traffic to the old route,” Shikalgar said.

Pune-Mumbai expressway was shut after landslides and flooding

Earlier, traffic authorities had closed all roads from Pune to Mumbai after relentless rainfall over the last 48 hours triggered landslides and severe waterlogging.

As per reports, a landslide also struck Tunnel No. 40 (BB EMD) on the Mumbai-Pune railway route, where railway teams are working on a war footing to remove debris and restore train services.

Pune-Mumbai expressway remains under close watch as rain continues

Pune Traffic SP Shivaji Pawar had urged people to avoid travelling towards Mumbai through both the old highway and the Pune-Mumbai expressway. As per reports, he said, “The connecting link on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway is currently completely closed due to a landslide. The old expressway route is shut due to waterlogging, and a landslide has occurred on the old highway as well. The entire route from Pune to Mumbai is currently blocked. The Mumbai-to-Pune lane remains operational with no issues, although traffic is moving slowly. We appeal to everyone to postpone their journey from Pune to Mumbai. The administration will provide full details once the road is cleared. You should only set out for Pune from Mumbai if it is an emergency; that lane is operational.”

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has forecast very heavy and continuous rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs, raising the possibility of fresh travel disruptions.

Also Read: MLA’s Men Assault CEAT Tyre Agency Operator In Aurangabad; Attack Video Surfaces, NH-139 Blocked   

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Pune-Mumbai Expressway Reopens After Hours Of Closure; Landslide Debris And Waterlogging Cleared
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Pune-Mumbai Expressway Reopens After Hours Of Closure; Landslide Debris And Waterlogging Cleared

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