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Home > Regionals News > Pune Self-Styled Godman Swapnil Lande Accused Of Abusing Minor, Whispers Mantras While Making Her Sit On Lap

Pune Self-Styled Godman Swapnil Lande Accused Of Abusing Minor, Whispers Mantras While Making Her Sit On Lap

Self-styled godman Swapnil Lande accused of sexually exploiting a 14-year-old girl under the guise of divine powers. Police investigation underway.

Pune police search for absconding 'bhondu baba' Swapnil Lande following serious abuse allegations involving a minor girl.(Via X)
Pune police search for absconding 'bhondu baba' Swapnil Lande following serious abuse allegations involving a minor girl.(Via X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-14 17:35 IST

A disturbing case from Pune has once again raised questions about what can happen when faith, fear, and claims of supernatural powers are weaponized to exploit public trust. A man identified as Swapnil Lande has been accused of sexually abusing a minor girl. A formal complaint has been registered at the Vadgaon Police Station, and law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into the allegations.  

Who is Swapnil Lande?

Swapnil Lande is a resident of the Bibwewadi area in Pune. He is a self-styled “godman” (often referred to in local reports as a bhondu baba or fraudster) who presented himself as a spiritual figure, using the title “Guruvarya”. According to investigations, he allegedly claimed to possess divine or supernatural powers to gain the confidence of local families, often promising to help students achieve better academic results or resolve personal crises.  

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Abuse Under the Guise of Spiritual Guidance

According to the complaint, Lande took a 14-year-old girl onto his lap and whispered a mantra into her ear under the pretext of spiritual help. He reportedly told the child that she could come to him whenever she faced a problem and that he would “fix everything”. What initially appeared to the family as an act of spiritual counsel has instead become the focus of a severe criminal investigation. The victim is currently undergoing professional psychological counseling.  

Exploiting Faith to Manipulate Families

The allegations against Lande extend beyond this specific incident. Investigators are actively probing whether he systematically used claims of miraculous powers to cultivate blind faith among families and whether there are additional victims who have been exploited by his fraudulent practices. This pattern of manipulating social trust and fear to commit crimes has caused widespread public outrage in Pune.  

Accused Currently Absconding

Lande is currently reported to be absconding. Following the registration of the case, authorities launched a search operation to locate him, establish the full timeline of events, and gather further evidence.  

Also Read: “Save Me From My Wife”, UP Tops List in Husbands’ murder With 91 cases; MP on 2nd Spot with 36

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Pune Self-Styled Godman Swapnil Lande Accused Of Abusing Minor, Whispers Mantras While Making Her Sit On Lap
Tags: home-hero-pos-4Minor girl sexual exploitation PunePune fake baba caseSwapnil Lande godman caseSwapnil Lande PuneVadgaon Police Station case

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Pune Self-Styled Godman Swapnil Lande Accused Of Abusing Minor, Whispers Mantras While Making Her Sit On Lap

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Pune Self-Styled Godman Swapnil Lande Accused Of Abusing Minor, Whispers Mantras While Making Her Sit On Lap
Pune Self-Styled Godman Swapnil Lande Accused Of Abusing Minor, Whispers Mantras While Making Her Sit On Lap
Pune Self-Styled Godman Swapnil Lande Accused Of Abusing Minor, Whispers Mantras While Making Her Sit On Lap
Pune Self-Styled Godman Swapnil Lande Accused Of Abusing Minor, Whispers Mantras While Making Her Sit On Lap

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