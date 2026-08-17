Pune Sweet Shop 98% Compliant, Yet Licence Suspended; Why Bombay HC Ordered Maharashtra FDA to Pay Rs 5 Lakh

The Bombay High Court has pulled up the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for keeping a Pune sweet shop’s licence suspended despite major improvements in food safety compliance. The court ordered the FDA to pay Rs 5 lakh compensation to Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets. It also allowed the shop to reopen.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad criticised the department’s approach. It called the policy of suspending licences of eateries and hotels “strange” and “perverse”.

The court said the FDA’s aim of ensuring food safety was commendable. However, it felt the department had gone too far.

“We have observed that your intention is laudable and some department has at least stood up. But you are going overboard,” the court said.

Pune Sweet Shop Lost Rs 8.74 Lakh

Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets had approached the High Court against the FDA’s action. The shop claimed it had suffered a revenue loss of Rs 8.74 lakh after being forced to shut in June.

The dispute began after an FDA food safety officer inspected the premises on June 12. The inspection followed a complaint related to food poisoning. Officials raised concerns about sanitation and staff hygiene. The FDA suspended the shop’s licence on the same day.

FDA Found 98% Compliance

The shop later challenged the suspension before the FDA Commissioner. It also submitted a compliance report showing that corrective measures had been taken. A re-inspection was conducted on July 13. The shop was found to be 98 per cent compliant. Despite this, its licence was not restored.

The owners then approached the FDA again and sought revocation of the suspension. They said no action was taken on their representation. With no relief, the shop moved the Bombay High Court.

Court Orders Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

The High Court questioned why the licence was not restored after the re-inspection showed 98 per cent compliance. The bench said the suspension should have been revoked once the shop addressed most of the concerns.

The court has now allowed Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets to resume operations. It also directed the FDA to pay Rs 5 lakh to the shop owners within one month. The order serves as a reminder that food safety checks are important, but regulatory action must also remain proportionate and timely.