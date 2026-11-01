Punjab And Haryana High Court Calls Punjab Tree Protection Act Draconian, Warns It Could Destroy State

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has strongly criticised the newly enacted Punjab Protection of Trees Act, describing it as a “draconian legislation” that could cause serious environmental damage. During a hearing on October 31, the court warned the Punjab government that the law could have devastating consequences for the state and asked it to reconsider the legislation before proceeding with the challenge against it. “This will be destroying your State,” the bench observed, adding that it was prepared to examine the law on merits but “can’t allow this kind of a draconian legislation”.

High Court Asks Punjab Government to Reconsider Law

The remarks were made while hearing an application in the pending matter of Praneet Kaur v. State of Punjab and Others. The court indicated that it wanted the state government to revisit the legislation before it proceeded with a detailed examination of the legal challenge. The bench also recalled that it had taken up the issue of tree felling in Punjab even before the new law was notified in September. It said a judgment on the matter had already been prepared, but the court wanted the government to reconsider its position first.

Dispute Over Felling of 251 Trees in Mohali

The case originated from public interest litigations challenging the proposed felling of 251 trees in Mohali district. The petitions raised concerns about the impact of tree cutting on the environment and the already limited green cover in the region. In December 2025, the High Court had imposed a restriction on cutting trees anywhere in Punjab without its approval. The restriction was subsequently extended to Haryana as well.

Concerns Over Green Cover in Punjab and Haryana

While extending the restrictions, the court had expressed concern over the poor green cover in both states. The latest observations indicate that the court remains concerned about the environmental implications of the new legislation. The matter places the Punjab government’s tree protection framework under judicial scrutiny, with the High Court seeking reconsideration before deciding the challenge on its merits.

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