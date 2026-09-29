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Home > Regionals News > Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?

Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?

Four masked men attacked two gurdwara sevadars in Punjab’s Sangrur district, with one critically injured after gunfire.

CCTV footage showing the attack has surfaced online as police investigate.
CCTV footage showing the attack has surfaced online as police investigate.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 21:52 IST

Two sevadars of a gurdwara were allegedly attacked after four masked men entered the shrine premises around midnight in Badrukhan village of Punjab’s Sangrur district. The incident left one sevadar critically injured, while police have launched an investigation into the attack. According to reports, the assailants entered the gurdwara and confronted a langar sevadar identified as Ajeeb Singh, who was asleep inside the langar room at the time.

Attackers Confront Langar Sevadar

The incident reportedly began when the masked men approached Ajeeb Singh inside the langar room. His cries for help alerted another sevadar, Jaswant Singh, who was staying in a nearby room. Jaswant Singh reportedly came out after hearing the commotion and confronted the attackers.

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Sevadar Shot, Attackers Flee

According to reports, the assailants allegedly opened fire at Jaswant Singh, seriously injuring him. The attackers then reportedly fled from the gurdwara premises. The injured sevadar was taken for medical treatment. Further details about his condition were not immediately available.

CCTV Footage Surfaces Online

CCTV footage purportedly linked to the incident has surfaced on social media, showing parts of the alleged attack. One clip reportedly shows a man entering the gurdwara premises while carrying what appears to be a pistol. Another purported video shows masked men holding Ajeeb Singh down while he lies on a cot. His cries for help can reportedly be heard in the footage. The authenticity and complete sequence of the footage are yet to be independently established.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and establish the motive behind the incident. Officers are examining the CCTV footage and other available evidence to reconstruct what happened inside the gurdwara. The identities of the four masked assailants and the reason for the late-night attack remain unclear. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
Also Read: 4 CISF Personnel, Including Officer, Killed In J&K’s Kathua After Jawan Opens Fire; What Triggered The Altercation?

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Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?
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Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?

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Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?

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Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?
Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?
Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?
Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?
Punjab Gurdwara Attack: 4 Masked Men Enter At Midnight, Shoot Sevadar; What Triggered The Attack?

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