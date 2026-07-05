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Home > Regionals News > Punjab Horror: What Led To Deadly Fire Attack on Man By His Brother-in-Law? Video Surfaces

Punjab Horror: What Led To Deadly Fire Attack on Man By His Brother-in-Law? Video Surfaces

Over a domestic dispute, Lovepreet Singh was set ablaze by his brother-in-law Sajan Singh in Punjab. Two dead, including a Tarn Taran man set on fire videowoman who tried to save him.

Punjab Horror: What Led To Deadly Fire Attack on Man By His Brother-in-Law? Video Surfaces

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 17:27 IST

In a horrifying incident, a man was allegedly set on fire by his brother-in-law in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. According to reports, the victim, identified as Lovepreet Singh, had visited his in-laws’ house to persuade his estranged wife, Sandeep Kaur, to return home following a domestic dispute. During the visit, an argument escalated, leading his brother-in-law, Sajan Singh, to allegedly pour an inflammable substance on Lovepreet and set him ablaze. A woman who rushed forward to save him was also engulfed in the raging flames, sustaining critical injuries that later proved fatal at the hospital.

Horrific Viral Video Surfaces of Tarn Taran Attack

The gruesome tragedy came to light after a graphic video of the attack surfaced and went viral on social media. The footage depicts a man pouring a chemical substance on another individual before striking a flame. The victim can be seen running frantically in desperation to douse the fire. As the flames spread rapidly, a bystander identified as a local woman attempted to intervene and save him, but she was immediately engulfed by the fire as well. Despite the desperate efforts of a third individual who tried to extinguish the burning woman, both victims sustained extensive burns.

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 Why Was Lovepreet Singh Targeted by His In-Laws?

Lovepreet Singh was married to Sandeep Kaur, but the couple had been involved in a severe domestic fight roughly a month ago. Following the disagreement, Kaur left her home to stay with her maternal family in Tarn Taran. Hoping to reconcile, Lovepreet arrived at his wife’s residence to convince her to come back.However, the meeting took a uturn. His brother-in-law, Sajan Singh, confronted Lovepreet before allegedly dousing him in fuel. Seeing Lovepreet on fire, Gurjit Kaur who is reported to be Sajan Singh’s sister-in-law rushed to rescue him. Tragically, her intervention caused the fire to catch her clothes as well. Both Lovepreet and Gurjit Kaur were rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they both succumbed to their severe burns..

Murder Case Registered Against Accused Sajan Singh

Local authorities have officially registered a criminal case, including charges of murder, against the accused, Sajan Singh, who reportedly fled the scene following the attack. The double fatality has triggered massive outrage and shock across the locality. A third individual, who stepped in to put out the fire consuming Gurjit Kaur, also sustained minor burn injuries on his hands but has been declared out of danger by medical professionals. Police teams have launched a manhunt to arrest Sajan Singh. .

Also Read: Govt Summons Meta to Remove Child Abuse Ads on Instagram; Check Countries Where It’s Banned

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Punjab Horror: What Led To Deadly Fire Attack on Man By His Brother-in-Law? Video Surfaces
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Lovepreet Singh PunjabPunjab man set ablazeSajan Singh Tarn Taran arrestTarn Taran man set on fire video

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Punjab Horror: What Led To Deadly Fire Attack on Man By His Brother-in-Law? Video Surfaces

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Punjab Horror: What Led To Deadly Fire Attack on Man By His Brother-in-Law? Video Surfaces
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