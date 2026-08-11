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Home > Regionals News > Punjab Police Fact Checks Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Video: Here’s The Truth

Punjab Police Fact Checks Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Video: Here’s The Truth

BJP MP Harbhajan Singh shared a video of two apparently motionless men to flag Punjab’s drug crisis. Punjab Police later said the footage was actually recorded in Rajasthan, triggering a political row.

Punjab Police Fact Checks Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Video: Here’s The Truth

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 14:00 IST

A political row erupted in Punjab after BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh shared a video showing two apparently motionless men. The former cricketer used the clip to raise concerns over drug addiction among Punjab’s youth. The video soon went viral on social media.

Several users claimed the men were under the influence of a so-called “zombie drug”. However, Harbhajan Singh did not make that claim himself. There is also no official confirmation that the men were under the influence of any particular drug.

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‘Punjab And Its Youth Deserve Better’

Sharing the video on X, Harbhajan Singh called for urgent action against addiction.

“Very sad to see the situation of Punjab. Punjab and its youth deserve better. This issue needs honesty, accountability, and urgent action—not denial,” he said.

In another post, the BJP MP criticised successive governments over the drug problem.

“The evil eye has struck, my friend, on our Punjab. The governments have ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth. It makes me want to cry seeing all this. Forgive my Punjab… Excuse Punjab,” he wrote.

He also urged authorities to act quickly.

“Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery—today, that same Punjab’s youth is besieged by addictions. There’s still time—save my Punjab. Save Punjab’s youth.”

AAP Hits Back At BJP MP

Harbhajan Singh’s posts drew a sharp response from AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal accused BJP leaders of spreading false information about Punjab. He also questioned whether the Prime Minister’s Office had directed party leaders to make such claims.

“Many BJP people spread this lie together yesterday. Did the order come from the PMO? Does the PMO spread lies in the country?”

Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur also criticised Harbhajan Singh.

“Look at the desperation to please his political bosses. He is sharing a video from Rajasthan and lying that it is from Punjab,” she wrote on X.

Punjab Police Says Video Is From Rajasthan

According to the Punjab Police, the viral footage was not recorded in Punjab. The video was actually shot in Sir Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and it shows two turbaned men standing in hunched posture near what appears to be a roadside. They appear largely immobile and struggle to maintain their posture. 

The video was widely linked to claims about a “zombie-like” drug effect. However, the circumstances involving the two men remain unclear. There is no independent confirmation that they had consumed drugs. The incident has now turned into a political controversy, with the video’s origin becoming the centre of the debate over Punjab’s drug crisis.

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Punjab Police Fact Checks Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Video: Here’s The Truth
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Punjab Police Fact Checks Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Video: Here’s The Truth

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Punjab Police Fact Checks Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Video: Here’s The Truth
Punjab Police Fact Checks Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Video: Here’s The Truth
Punjab Police Fact Checks Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Video: Here’s The Truth
Punjab Police Fact Checks Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Video: Here’s The Truth

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