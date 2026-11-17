A ₹500 lottery ticket has changed the fortunes of a small farmer and tipper driver in Punjab’s Mohali district. Baljinder Singh, a 45-year-old resident of Humayunpur village near Dera Bassi, has won the ₹12 crore first prize in the Punjab government’s Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026.

Baljinder got this information late at night on Monday, at around 11 pm. This announcement made his family and relatives happy, and even villagers are coming to congratulate him.

Interestingly, this is not the first time his family has bought lottery tickets, which has been going on for the last 15 years. But now, a lottery ticket worth ₹500 has helped them get the biggest prize.

How Baljinder Singh Won The ₹12 Crore Lottery

He bought a lottery ticket from a lottery seller in Handesra on November 10. He is a tipper driver and also takes care of farming. He is a father of two kids and belongs to a small farming family. His family has approximately 2.5 to 3 acres of agricultural land. Speaking about his success, he said, “I feel myself fortunate that God has heard my prayers.” Also, he got a call regarding this win, and there has been an atmosphere of happiness in his family since then.

₹12 Crore Lottery Prize: How Much Money Will He Get?

Although Baljinder has won ₹12 crore, he will not receive the entire amount. Around 30% tax will be deducted from the prize money. After the tax deduction, he is expected to receive approximately ₹8.40 crore. However, the payment process will take some time. Officials said it could take around one and a half to three months for the winner to receive the money.

What Is The Process To Claim The Lottery Prize?

To claim the prize, Baljinder must submit his original winning ticket and two identity documents at the Director, Punjab State Lotteries Department’s office. The department will prepare his claim file and forward it to the government for further processing. The prize money will be released after the required formalities are completed.

As per reports, Baljinder has visited the lottery office in Zirakpur along with his mates to initiate the process of claiming his winning lottery ticket. Currently, the family has not made up its mind about the utilisation of the cash. Their foremost concern is to finalise the legalities and collect the prize.

Punjab’s Biggest-Ever Lottery Prize

The ₹12 crore first prize in the Diwali Bumper lottery of 2026 is the largest lottery prize ever to be awarded in Punjab to date. The amount of the prize has gone up during the last few years. Last year, Diwali Bumper had the first prize money of ₹11 crore. In January 2025, the Lohri-Makar Sankranti Bumper offered ₹10 crore.

Dalbir Singh, the village sarpanch, has also extended his wishes to Baljinder on this occasion. As per him, the lottery winner hails from a small farming family, and he is a tipper driver at a stone crusher. The sarpanch has thanked the Chief Minister for increasing the first prize money of the lottery from ₹5 crore to ₹12 crore.