“Pura Jamui Sharmsaar Hai”: Lawyer Slaps Hareram, Accused Of Molesting Minor In Bihar

A dramatic scene unfolded at a court in Bihar’s Jamui on Wednesday when lawyer Akash Pandey slapped Hareram Yadav, an accused in a case involving the alleged molestation and assault of two Class 10 students. Other lawyers also reportedly tried to confront Yadav before police intervened and took him away.

Who Is Hareram Yadav?

Hareram Yadav is one of the accused arrested in connection with the September 19 Jamui incident, in which a teenage boy and girl were allegedly stopped and harassed by a group while they were returning from coaching classes. A video of the incident later circulated on social media, triggering widespread outrage. According to reports, the teenagers were allegedly surrounded by a group, assaulted and subjected to inappropriate behaviour. Police subsequently registered a case and began identifying those allegedly involved.

Why Did Lawyer Akash Pandey Slap Him?

After Yadav appeared before the court on Wednesday, police were escorting him from the premises when advocate Akash Pandey approached and slapped him. Other lawyers reportedly attempted to assault Yadav as well, but police intervened and safely removed him from the area. Pandey later said that his reaction was driven by his anger over the alleged treatment of the minor girl. He also said he was prepared to face any legal consequences for his actions.

Jamui Molest Case Triggered Widespread Outrage

The alleged incident involving the two students sparked public anger after videos surfaced online. Police have arrested multiple people in connection with the case, while the investigation into the remaining accused continues. Meanwhile, the court assault on Yadav has added another dramatic development to the case. The allegations against Yadav and the other accused remain subject to the ongoing investigation and judicial process.

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