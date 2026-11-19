The Court has found fault with the Council for continuing to refer to the Petitioner as a “transgender man” in its documents. The name of the Petitioner, his Aadhaar number, his PAN and his voter ID number were all updated accordingly and his gender was confirmed by the District Magistrate.

A Nurse Who Wanted A New Beginning

A nurse registered with the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council desired to relocate to Karnataka to further his profession. As per the report, the Petitioner had been facing a hostile work environment in Tamil Nadu.

For this, he would need to transfer his nursing registration. This caused a problem for him.

What He Did So Far

The Petitioner is a trans-man. He is a registered transgender person with the Tamil Nadu Transgender Welfare Board and had been holding a Transgender Identity Card.

In January 2024, the Petitioner had undergone his gender affirming surgery. In March 2024, the Petitioner’s name change was notified through a gazette notification. Thereafter, the Petitioner made sure to change his Aadhaar number, his PAN and his voter ID, which showed his gender to be male.

In March 2026, the District Magistrate issued him a revised gender identity certificate in Form 4 under Section 7 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

The Description That Would Not Go Away

When he applied to transfer his registration, the Tamil Nadu Council continued to describe him as a “transgender man” in its verification communications.

He challenged this in the Madras High Court.

The Court’s Order

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy allowed his plea. In an order dated August 18, the Court directed that his gender be recorded simply as male, with no reference to him being a “transgender male” in public or official records about him. “It should be pure and simple male,” the Court said.

The Law behind It

As per the Court, Section 7 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 states that upon completion of the gender affirmation surgery and issuance of the certificate by the District Magistrate, the change shall be given effect to by all authorities.

It was stated that the authorities cannot demand that he be referred to as a “transgender” man in their official correspondence after obtaining the legal change.

An Issue of Privacy

The Court took help from the historic judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of Justice KS Puttaswamy (Retd) v Union of India, where it was held that the right to create one’s own gender identity is part of the right to privacy.

What The Council Must Now Do

The Court directed the Council to score off, both digitally and physically, terms such as “transgender” or “transgender male” in its records. It also said the scored off portions must not be passed on to any other authority.

For the transfer to the Karnataka State Nursing Council, the Court directed that no reference to his transgender identity be disclosed in official communications. It said the records sent to Karnataka should describe him as male, with no note saying he was earlier described as transgender and was later declared male.

The Lawyers

Advocates Chandini Pradeep Kumar and Mhanasha Devi KR appeared for the petitioner. Special Government Pleader Indhu Karunakaran appeared for the State.

What Happens Next?

Will the Council comply, and how quickly will his registration move to Karnataka? Will other bodies that keep records of transgender people who have had their gender legally changed face similar directions? And will the Council or the State challenge the order? None of this has been reported so far.

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