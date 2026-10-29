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Home > Regionals News > Purse Thrown At Judge, Security Called: What Happened Inside Bombay High Court During Eviction Hearing?

Purse Thrown At Judge, Security Called: What Happened Inside Bombay High Court During Eviction Hearing?

A woman allegedly tried to throw her purse at a judge during a Bombay High Court eviction hearing, prompting security intervention and a contempt hearing.

Bombay High Court Drama: Woman Tries To Throw Purse At Judge (Image: X)
Bombay High Court Drama: Woman Tries To Throw Purse At Judge (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 10:53 IST

The Bombay High Court witnessed an unusual scene during a contempt petition hearing when a woman litigant allegedly attempted to throw her purse at a judge, prompting security to escort her out of the courtroom. Justice Madhav Jamdar recorded the incident in an order dated October 27, calling the conduct of respondent Harpreet Singh Gurmeet Singh Thukral wholly inappropriate and amounting to contempt of court. The case stems from a long-running eviction dispute in which the property owners faced fresh obstruction even after securing and executing an eviction decree.

Why Bombay High Court flagged courtroom misconduct

Justice Jamdar noted the respondent’s behaviour in his order, stating, “It is also required to be noted that the Respondent No.4- Minder Gurmit Singh Thukral in the Court has behaved in a wholly inappropriate manner, which also amounts to contempt of Court.”

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The judge had to call security to escort the distressed litigant out of the courtroom. The Bombay High Court has listed the matter for October 30 to hear the contempt petition concerning the conduct of all respondents, who have been directed to remain personally present.

How Bombay High Court eviction battle continued for 16 years

The case was initiated in the year 2009, when the plaintiff landlord Onkar Singh Kalra filed for eviction proceedings before the small causes court against the legal heirs of the defendant tenant Tarlok Singh Thukral. The decision went in favour of the landlord in July 2018.

The appeal was rejected before various benches. In October 2021, the appeal was rejected and in July 2024, the civil revision petition was also rejected. The Bombay High Court also rejected the review petition filed by the tenants in October 2024.

Bombay High Court calls obstruction after decree shocking

The eviction decree was formally executed on April 17, 2025. However, the respondents allegedly re-entered and occupied the disputed property. Justice Jamdar described these developments as shocking and observed, “Thus, prima facie I am satisfied that the conduct of these respondents amounts to interference in the administration of justice.”

The Bench also referred to a 150-year-old observation by the Privy Council cited in an earlier order: “the difficulty of the litigants in India starts after getting the decree”. Justice Jamdar said the present case went a step further, as the decree-holder faced obstruction even after execution.

Bombay High Court appoints receiver to take possession

The High Court appointed a court receiver to take symbolic possession of the property by October 28.

Advocates Prathmesh Seth, Trupti Gosavi and Harshit Waje appeared for the owners, while advocates Omprakash Pandey and Pramila Prajapati represented the original tenants.

Also Read: No Conversion, Still Missionary Activity? Madras High Court Explains Why American’s OCI Registration Was Cancelled    

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Purse Thrown At Judge, Security Called: What Happened Inside Bombay High Court During Eviction Hearing?

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Purse Thrown At Judge, Security Called: What Happened Inside Bombay High Court During Eviction Hearing?
Purse Thrown At Judge, Security Called: What Happened Inside Bombay High Court During Eviction Hearing?
Purse Thrown At Judge, Security Called: What Happened Inside Bombay High Court During Eviction Hearing?
Purse Thrown At Judge, Security Called: What Happened Inside Bombay High Court During Eviction Hearing?
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