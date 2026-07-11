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Home > Regionals News > PWD Worker Dies After Kali Temple Dome Collapses During Demolition In UP, Video Surfaces

PWD Worker Dies After Kali Temple Dome Collapses During Demolition In UP, Video Surfaces

A PWD worker was killed after the dome of an ancient Kali Temple collapsed during demolition for a road widening project in Mughalsarai; probe underway.

PWD worker killed during Kali Temple demolition (Images: X)
PWD worker killed during Kali Temple demolition (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 13:03 IST

A worker was killed and another seriously injured after the dome of the ancient Kali Temple collapsed during a late-night demolition drive for a road widening project in Uttar Pradesh’s Mughalsarai Kotwali area on Friday. The accident happened while a bulldozer was demolishing the shrine as part of the ongoing GT Road expansion work. The falling dome hit the bulldozer’s bucket, changed direction and crashed onto two people standing nearby, triggering panic at the site.

Reportedly, the deceased has been identified as PWD employee Jhumri alias Baldev (58), a resident of Padav Dandi. He was reportedly holding a rope during the demolition when the Kali Temple dome suddenly gave way. Both injured men were rushed to hospital, where Baldev succumbed to his injuries. The other victim is undergoing treatment.

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Kali Temple demolition accident raises questions over safety measures

Rescue operations began immediately after the collapse, with administrative officials, police personnel and local residents joining efforts at the site. Authorities temporarily stopped the Kali Temple demolition to prevent further accidents.

As per reports, Mughalsarai SDM Rajiv Mohan Saxena and Kotwali in-charge Vijay Pratap Singh reached the spot soon after receiving information. They inspected the site and gathered details about the incident. Officials said the exact cause of the accident is under investigation.

Kali Temple inquiry focuses on possible negligence during demolition

As per reports, preliminary results have shown that there are chances that the demolition zone was not appropriately fenced before work started, thus putting the workers and other people nearby at risk. There are concerns about whether safety standards were met while doing the demolition work of Kali Temple.

Kali Temple was considered to be a very sacred temple for the residents of the area and was being demolished under the project of widening of GT Road. An investigation has been started to find out whether any negligence on the part of authorities resulted in the tragedy.

Also Read: Hyderabad Couple Missing After Switzerland Trip: Did They Disappear With Rs 50 Crore From Investors?    

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PWD Worker Dies After Kali Temple Dome Collapses During Demolition In UP, Video Surfaces
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PWD Worker Dies After Kali Temple Dome Collapses During Demolition In UP, Video Surfaces

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PWD Worker Dies After Kali Temple Dome Collapses During Demolition In UP, Video Surfaces
PWD Worker Dies After Kali Temple Dome Collapses During Demolition In UP, Video Surfaces
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