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Home > Regionals News > Python Hides Inside Car Bonnet in Mumbai’s Dahisar, 7-Foot Snake Rescue Caught on Video | Watch

Python Hides Inside Car Bonnet in Mumbai’s Dahisar, 7-Foot Snake Rescue Caught on Video | Watch

A 7-foot python was found hiding inside the bonnet of a parked car in Mumbai’s Dahisar West. Wildlife rescuers safely removed the snake before releasing it into Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Python Hides Inside Car Bonnet in Mumbai’s Dahisar, 7-Foot Snake Rescue Caught on Video | Watch

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 16:28 IST

A dramatic wildlife rescue unfolded in Mumbai’s Dahisar West after a huge python was found hiding inside the bonnet of a parked car. The incident took place in the residential compound of Maheshwar Building near Bapu Bagwe Road in Kandarpada. The unexpected visitor was spotted on Saturday in a car belonging to the sister of resident Sunny Kamble.

7-Foot Python Spotted Crawling Towards Car Hood

Residents first noticed the large snake slowly crawling from the lower part of the car towards its bonnet. On taking a closer look, they realised that the reptile was a massive python, estimated to be around seven feet long. News of the snake quickly spread across the residential complex. Several residents gathered around the car, while some expressed concern about the python moving freely in the area.

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Wildlife Rescuer Safely Removes Python From Car Engine

Locals soon contacted professional wildlife rescuers. Rescue expert Sameer Gupta reached the spot and carefully inspected the vehicle. When the bonnet was opened, the python was found coiled near the engine. A video of the rescue shows Gupta carefully removing the large reptile and placing it safely inside a bag. The rescue was carried out without causing harm to the residents or the snake.

Python Undergoes Medical Check-Up Before Release

The snake was subjected to a medical checkup before being released. The wildlife officers did a thorough investigation of the animal, since the python had been hiding near the warm spots of the car engine. Once it was established that the snake was in good condition and was not injured, it was released back to its natural habitat in the nearby Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Similar Python Incident Reported on Mumbai Train

The recent event in the Dahisar area follows an even more bizarre case of a python rescue that occurred in Mumbai earlier this year. On June 24, a python hatchling was found inside the engine cabin of the 12052 Madgaon-CSMT Jan Shatabdi Express train.

As per the press release from Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Central Railway, this incident occurred soon after the train’s arrival at platform number 11 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai at about 12:45 AM on June 24.

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Python Hides Inside Car Bonnet in Mumbai’s Dahisar, 7-Foot Snake Rescue Caught on Video | Watch
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Python Hides Inside Car Bonnet in Mumbai’s Dahisar, 7-Foot Snake Rescue Caught on Video | Watch
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