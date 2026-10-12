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Home > Regionals News > Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan

Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan

An alleged car race near Saras village in Mathura turned fatal when a Scorpio and a Swift Dzire collided while avoiding a motorcycle. One car crashed into a tree, killing an 80-year-old former village head resting nearby.

Photo: AI
Photo: AI

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 17:21 IST

An alleged high-speed car race ended in the death of an 80-year-old former village head after two cars collided while trying to avoid a motorcycle on a highway near Saras village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Sunday morning. One of the cars veered off the road and crashed into a tree near which the elderly man was resting on a cot under a tarpaulin.

The victim, identified as Angad Singh, was taken to a hospital by his family but died during treatment. Both drivers reportedly fled the scene, leaving behind cars without number plates.

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High-Speed Race Between Scorpio and Swift Dzire Ends in Crash

According to police, the incident took place around 8 am on Sunday near Saras village in the Raya area. Two local men, identified as Kanha alias Krishna and Devendra, were allegedly racing a Mahindra Scorpio and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire on the highway.

While attempting to avoid a motorcycle approaching from the opposite direction, the drivers reportedly lost control of their vehicles. The two cars collided, sending the Scorpio into a roadside field and the Swift Dzire towards a tree.

Car Breaks Tree Before Hitting Former Village Head

The Swift Dzire struck a kanji tree near the highway, breaking it before hitting Angad Singh, who was resting on a cot beneath a tarpaulin. According to his family, Singh owned agricultural land along the Sadabad road and was overseeing the construction of four shops beside the highway. He would water the newly built shops in the morning and then rest for a while under the tree nearby. Sunday’s crash turned that routine into a fatal incident.

Both Drivers Flee, Cars Found Without Number Plates

The two drivers allegedly abandoned their vehicles and fled. Police took both cars into custody and began further proceedings. The incident has sparked anger among villagers over reckless driving and alleged street racing. The family is expected to submit a formal complaint for the registration of a case.

Police Say Drivers Had Been Warned About Racing Earlier

Raya police station in-charge Karmveer Singh said preliminary information suggested that the two men had raced their vehicles several times in the past. He added that a police outpost in-charge had previously counselled them over the racing, but they did not stop.

According to the officer, both men operated their cars on rent. Singh said further action would be taken after the victim’s family submitted a complaint. The investigation is continuing as police examine the circumstances of the crash and the drivers’ alleged involvement.

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Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan
Tags: Former Pradhan DeathMathura AccidentMathura Highway AccidentMathura newsRaya NewsSaras Village AccidentScorpio Swift Dzire RaceUttar pradesh news

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Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan

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Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan

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Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan
Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan
Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan
Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan
Racing on Mathura Highway, Two Cars Crash While Dodging Bike, Then Swift Dzire Hits Tree, Killing Former Pradhan

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