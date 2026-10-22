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Home > Regionals News > Railway Employee Says Boss Approved 2-Day Leave Extension With WhatsApp ‘OK’; CAT Rejects Plea Against Transfer To Fatehpur

Railway Employee Says Boss Approved 2-Day Leave Extension With WhatsApp ‘OK’; CAT Rejects Plea Against Transfer To Fatehpur

The Central Administrative Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, rules that a WhatsApp “OK” reply alone cannot prove leave approval, dismissing a railway employee’s transfer challenge.

CAT Rules WhatsApp ‘OK’ Reply Alone Cannot Prove Leave Approval (Image: X)
CAT Rules WhatsApp ‘OK’ Reply Alone Cannot Prove Leave Approval (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 14:30 IST

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Allahabad Bench, has dismissed a railway employee’s challenge to his transfer from Prayagraj to Fatehpur, ruling that a WhatsApp reply saying “OK” does not conclusively prove that leave was approved by the competent authority. Judicial Member Rajnish Kumar Rai passed the order on October 7, holding that the Railways had shown an administrative reason for the transfer and that the employee had failed to establish that it was intended as punishment.

“The applicant’s reliance upon the WhatsApp response ‘OK’, therefore, cannot by itself be treated as conclusive proof of sanction of leave by the competent authority,” the Central Administrative Tribunal observed.

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Central Administrative Tribunal rejects WhatsApp leave approval claim

Priya Ranjan Kumar, an employee of North Central Railway, had challenged his transfer order dated July 25, 2025. He had taken three days of leave from July 14 to 16 to visit his native village and later sought a two-day extension through WhatsApp.

Kumar claimed Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Himanshu Shukla approved the extension by replying “OK”. However, when Kumar returned to duty on July 21, he was suspended. A disciplinary charge-sheet followed on July 31, while his transfer to Fatehpur had been ordered four days after his return.

Central Administrative Tribunal accepts Railways’ administrative reason

Kumar argued that the transfer was not a routine administrative decision but a punitive measure linked to the leave dispute. The Railways opposed his plea, saying the transfer was required because a new entry and booking office was being developed at Fatehpur Railway Station.

The Central Administrative Tribunal accepted the Railways’ explanation, finding that the WhatsApp response alone did not establish formal leave approval. It also held that Kumar had not proved mala fides or punitive intent behind the transfer.

Central Administrative Tribunal cites Supreme Court ruling on transfers

Referring to the Supreme Court’s judgment in Somesh Tiwari v. Union of India, the Central Administrative Tribunal reiterated that a transfer used as a substitute for punishment is legally unsustainable. However, it found an independent administrative justification in this case and dismissed Kumar’s application.

Advocate Rakesh Kumar Dixit represented Kumar, while Advocate Anil Kumar appeared for the Railways and other respondents.

Also Read: 6-Year-Old Girl Taken From Mother In October 2025 Gets Back Her Custody After Punjab And Haryana High Court Order    

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Railway Employee Says Boss Approved 2-Day Leave Extension With WhatsApp ‘OK’; CAT Rejects Plea Against Transfer To Fatehpur
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Railway Employee Says Boss Approved 2-Day Leave Extension With WhatsApp ‘OK’; CAT Rejects Plea Against Transfer To Fatehpur

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Railway Employee Says Boss Approved 2-Day Leave Extension With WhatsApp ‘OK’; CAT Rejects Plea Against Transfer To Fatehpur
Railway Employee Says Boss Approved 2-Day Leave Extension With WhatsApp ‘OK’; CAT Rejects Plea Against Transfer To Fatehpur
Railway Employee Says Boss Approved 2-Day Leave Extension With WhatsApp ‘OK’; CAT Rejects Plea Against Transfer To Fatehpur
Railway Employee Says Boss Approved 2-Day Leave Extension With WhatsApp ‘OK’; CAT Rejects Plea Against Transfer To Fatehpur
Railway Employee Says Boss Approved 2-Day Leave Extension With WhatsApp ‘OK’; CAT Rejects Plea Against Transfer To Fatehpur

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