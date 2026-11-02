Railway Officer Found Dead On Sofa In Agra Office; Wife Accuses Officials Of Mental Harassment And Transfer Threats – What Happened?

A railway officer was found dead in his office chamber in Agra. This has created anxiety among the railway officials. Abhishek Singh Kushwaha, who was an Assistant Operations Manager (AOM) posted at DRM office, was found lying unconscious on a sofa in his office chamber by his wife, who gave a call for help, as he did not come back home. Railway authorities have taken him to a hospital, where doctors have declared him dead. His wife, Aastha Rani, and his mother, Sushila Devi, said that he was under mental harassment and was being scolded frequently along with the pressurizing workload from the officials of the department. Cause of his death could only be known after postmortem.

How the Agra railway officer was found dead inside his chamber

As per reports, Abhishek was posted in the DRM office control room on Sunday due to PET exam. After completion of his duty on Sunday, he returned to his chamber at around 10 pm and informed the staff members that he was not feeling well.

Abhishek belongs to a family that stays in railways quarters. When Abhishek failed to return home for quite some time, Aastha made an attempt to contact him but could not get hold of him. Then she informed the railway control room. Members of the staff went to Abhishek’s chamber and found him lying unconscious on the sofa. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Circumstances prevailing at the office too have aroused suspicion. It is believed that nails of Abhishek’s hands were turning blue while there was vomit found in a room next to his chamber. Yet, these facts are not enough to prove the reason of his death.

Wife claims daily humiliation and long working hours in Agra

Reportedly, Aastha said that Abhishek had been informing her for a few days that departmental officials used to humiliate him daily. She said that instead of explaining work to him, they used to create pressure on him. Abhishek’s name had been recommended for training twice but he was not allowed to attend both the sessions.

According to his wife, Abhishek would leave home at around 9 am and return as late as 11 pm. Even after reaching home, he continued to receive calls from officials. She alleged that the scolding would begin over the phone as early as 6 am.

Agra officer’s mother alleges transfer threat and denial of leave

As per reports, Abhishek’s mother, Sushila Devi, has also accused departmental officials of harassing her son. She alleged that an officer threatened him four days before his death, warning that he could be transferred to South India. She further claimed that even when Abhishek requested leave, it was denied.

Both Aastha and Sushila Devi believe that the repeated pressure at work had left him mentally disturbed. The family has demanded an impartial investigation and action against officials found responsible.

What the Agra railway administration says about the death

Originally from Ghazipur, Abhishek was promoted to Assistant Operations Manager around four months ago. Before the promotion, he served as an Inspector in the Vigilance Department of North Central Railway in Prayagraj.

According to reports, the police have been informed, and the railway administration has started collecting information about the incident. Railway Public Relations Officer Sanjay Gautam said the cause of death was not yet clear and would be established after the post-mortem report. He added that the family’s allegations of harassment would also need to be investigated at the departmental level.

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