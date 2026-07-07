Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

At least two laborers have died and several others were injured following a massive explosion at a 3D factory in Raipur. According to reports, the fatalities and injuries were caused by a powerful oxygen cylinder blast inside the unit. Eyewitnesses stated that the explosion was so intense that the sound could be heard from a considerable distance, leaving local residents in a state of shock. Due to the impact of the blast, one worker’s leg was completely severed and thrown nearly 10 feet away.

Explosion Rocks Raipur’s Urla Industrial Area

The tragic incident took place at a 3D manufacturing factory located in Raipur’s prominent Urla Industrial Area. Eyewitnesses recounted that immediately following the massive blast, thick plumes of black smoke engulfed the entire factory premises. As a precautionary safety measure, police teams quickly cordoned off and evacuated the area surrounding the factory to ensure public safety and smooth emergency access.

Official Confirmation Awaited as Rescue Underway

The exact technical cause of the oxygen cylinder explosion is yet to be determined. Local police alongside district administration authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. While rescue operations remain underway, senior officials have noted that the complete extent of the property damage and the exact number of casualties will be officially confirmed only after the rescue teams completely clear the site.

Recent Industrial Tragedies in Chhattisgarh

Just weeks ago, a massive fire broke out at a private industrial oil unit in the Urla Industrial Area. Earlier, this year, a catastrophic boiler explosion at a thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district claimed the lives of 23 workers.

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