LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru road rage viral video ram mandir theft row diljit dosanjh iran war Corruption Case Ashneer Grover iran kerala indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment Bengaluru road rage viral video ram mandir theft row diljit dosanjh iran war Corruption Case Ashneer Grover iran kerala indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment Bengaluru road rage viral video ram mandir theft row diljit dosanjh iran war Corruption Case Ashneer Grover iran kerala indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment Bengaluru road rage viral video ram mandir theft row diljit dosanjh iran war Corruption Case Ashneer Grover iran kerala indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengaluru road rage viral video ram mandir theft row diljit dosanjh iran war Corruption Case Ashneer Grover iran kerala indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment Bengaluru road rage viral video ram mandir theft row diljit dosanjh iran war Corruption Case Ashneer Grover iran kerala indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment Bengaluru road rage viral video ram mandir theft row diljit dosanjh iran war Corruption Case Ashneer Grover iran kerala indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment Bengaluru road rage viral video ram mandir theft row diljit dosanjh iran war Corruption Case Ashneer Grover iran kerala indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board Microsoft AI investment
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

A massive cylinder explosion rips through a Raipur 3D factory, leaving 2 dead and causing severe injuries. Authorities cordoned off the Urla area for rescue.

Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-07-07 21:42 IST

At least two laborers have died and several others were injured following a massive explosion at a 3D factory in Raipur. According to reports, the fatalities and injuries were caused by a powerful oxygen cylinder blast inside the unit. Eyewitnesses stated that the explosion was so intense that the sound could be heard from a considerable distance, leaving local residents in a state of shock. Due to the impact of the blast, one worker’s leg was completely severed and thrown nearly 10 feet away.

Explosion Rocks Raipur’s Urla Industrial Area

The tragic incident took place at a 3D manufacturing factory located in Raipur’s prominent Urla Industrial Area. Eyewitnesses recounted that immediately following the massive blast, thick plumes of black smoke engulfed the entire factory premises. As a precautionary safety measure, police teams quickly cordoned off and evacuated the area surrounding the factory to ensure public safety and smooth emergency access.

You Might Be Interested In

Official Confirmation Awaited as Rescue Underway

The exact technical cause of the oxygen cylinder explosion is yet to be determined. Local police alongside district administration authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. While rescue operations remain underway, senior officials have noted that the complete extent of the property damage and the exact number of casualties will be officially confirmed only after the rescue teams completely clear the site.

Recent Industrial Tragedies in Chhattisgarh

Just weeks ago, a massive fire broke out at a private industrial oil unit in the Urla Industrial Area. Earlier, this year, a catastrophic boiler explosion at a thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district claimed the lives of 23 workers. 

Also Read: Why Has Champat Rai Taken A Vow Of Silence Amid Ram Temple Donation Theft Row?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway
Tags: 3D factory accidentoxygen cylinder blastRaipur factory blastUrla Industrial Area explosion

RELATED News

Mumbai Weather Update: Slight Relief From Rains Today, IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Days Ahead

Gujarat High Court Grants Bail to Man Booked for Alleged AI-Generated Defamatory Videos

Liquor Ban Ineffective in Bihar? Jehanabad Sadar Hospital Doctor, Staff Caught Drinking Alcohol On Camera | Video

Bengaluru Horror: Couple Arrested for Allegedly Killing 11-Month-Old Daughter, Staging Death as Accident

Telangana Nurse ‘Injects’ Toilet Cleaner Into Husband’s IV After First Murder Attempt Failed

LATEST NEWS

Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

VVS Laxman To Be Appointed Interim Head Coach Of Team India For Zimbabwe Tour And Asian Games – Report

Lock Upp Season 2: Harshad Chopra’s Heated Clash With Shreya Kalra Sparks ‘Kabir Singh’ Comparisons

Caught on Cam: Mob Brutally Attacks Bengaluru Family in Expressway Road Rage; 3 Arrested

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 3rd T20I match on TV And Online In India? Check Details

Why Has Champat Rai Taken A Vow Of Silence Amid Ram Temple Donation Theft Row?

Jasbir Jassi Backs Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj, Questions Film’s Reported Ban: ‘Why Is Truth Being…’

Kartikeya Sharma: From Entrepreneur to a Voice for Youth, Women and Innovation

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Hits Back At Akhilesh Over Ram Mandir Donation Controversy

How Building Caredose Shaped Kinshuk Kocher’s Approach to Global Health-Tech Innovation

Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway
Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway
Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway
Raipur Factory Blast: 2 Killed, Worker’s Leg Severed; Rescue Operations Underway

QUICK LINKS