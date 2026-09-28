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Home > Regionals News > Raipur Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Two Minor Sons Before Attempting Suicide

Raipur Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Two Minor Sons Before Attempting Suicide

A shocking family murder case has been reported from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where a 36 year old man allegedly stabbed his wife and two minor sons to death before attempting suicide. Police suspect that doubts about his wife's character may have triggered the attack, while the investigation continues.

Raipur Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Two Minor Sons Before Attempting Suicide (Pic credits: Wikimedia Commons)
Raipur Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Two Minor Sons Before Attempting Suicide (Pic credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 17:07 IST

A horrifying case of family violence has emerged from Chhattisgarh’s capital, where a man allegedly stabbed his wife and two minor sons to death before turning the knife on himself. Police said the killings appear to have been triggered by suspicion over his wife’s character.

Where And When It Happened?

The incident took place on Saturday night in the Dumartarai locality under the Mana police station area of Raipur. City Superintendent of Police Lambodar Patel told PTI that the accused, identified as Bhuneshwar Sahu, 36, is a native of Balod district and had been living in a rented house in Sahu Para, Dumartarai.

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The Attack On The Family

According to police, Sahu allegedly attacked his wife, Khileshwari Sahu, 32, and their two sons, Ashish, 11, and Jon, 8, with a knife kept inside the house. After the assault on his family, he allegedly injured himself with the same weapon.

Victims Declared Dead

Officials said both boys died on the spot. Their mother was shifted to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination as part of the legal procedure.

Police Reach The Spot

After being alerted, the Mana police team reached the house and took the accused into custody. He had sustained knife injuries and was admitted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Mekahara, where he is undergoing treatment under police watch.

Suspicion Cited As Possible Motive

Preliminary investigation suggests that Sahu doubted his wife’s character, which police believe may have led to the killings. Officials have described this as an initial finding, and the exact sequence of events is still being established.

Investigation Under Way

Police said further investigation is continuing. Investigators are expected to record statements from neighbours and others familiar with the family, examine the scene and await the post mortem findings. Formal legal action against the accused will follow once he is medically fit.

A Neighbourhood In Shock

The killing of an entire household, including two young children, has left residents of the locality stunned. Those living nearby say the incident has shaken the community, raising painful questions about how domestic tensions can escalate into such devastating violence.

Help Is Available

Anyone struggling with distress or knowing someone who is can reach out to the Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health at 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com, or TISS iCall at 022-25521111, available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Also Read: No PUCC-No Fuel: Delhi NCR Gears Up For A Tough Winter Pollution Battle

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Raipur Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Two Minor Sons Before Attempting Suicide

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Raipur Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Two Minor Sons Before Attempting Suicide

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Raipur Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Two Minor Sons Before Attempting Suicide
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Raipur Horror: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Two Minor Sons Before Attempting Suicide
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