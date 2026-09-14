Rajasthan Civic Polls: BJP Leads Early, Congress Predicts More Than 60 Seats; Who Will Win?

Counting for the 2026 Rajasthan civic polls began across the state on Monday under tight security, with the BJP leading in some early results. Congress, however, said several of its strong seats were yet to be declared and predicted that its tally would rise to more than 60 ward seats. Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Congress Legislature Party Chief Whip Rafeeq Khan said Congress could also gain an edge over the BJP in Jaipur’s Adarsh Nagar Assembly constituency.

Rajasthan civic polls: Congress expects late surge in results

“The results that have come in so far show the BJP leading, but the results for our winning seats are yet to come. The counting for those hasn’t even been done yet. For example, if you talk about my assembly constituency, we will win 2-3 more seats than the BJP,” Khan told ANI.

He added, “However, the 4-5 seats that have been declared are for the BJP. Our seats are yet to be declared. We will win 8-10 seats. The results for those are still awaited. A similar trend is happening in Kishanpole and Hawamahal. Our score will go up to 60+.” The Congress leader said the Rajasthan civic polls results could change as counting progresses.

Rajasthan civic polls: Ajmer Congress candidate backs party return

In Ajmer, Congress candidate Norat Gurjar said he expected his party to form the upcoming civic board, saying voters had opted for change.

“Expectations are very high. The public has opted for change this time; the upcoming board will be formed by the Congress party. People had been suffering for years, but now a shift is certain,” Gurjar told ANI.

Gurjar also thanked voters for their continued support. “I am also grateful to the people of my constituency for bestowing their immense blessings upon me for the fourth consecutive time,” he said.

Rajasthan civic polls: Jodhpur counting begins amid tight security

In Jodhpur, counting began at 8 am under heightened security. The city voted in the second phase on September 11 across 100 wards and 729 polling booths. Jodhpur was among 309 municipal bodies covered by the Rajasthan civic polls.

Ajmer District Collector Lok Bandhu said arrangements had been completed for the counting process. “Comprehensive arrangements are in place. First, the postal ballots received will be counted. Simultaneously, in municipal corporations where postal ballots are not involved, vote counting via EVMs has begun from 8:00 am,” Bandhu said.

Rajasthan civic polls: repoll follows tilawala voting dispute

Six counting halls were established, with entry restricted to authorised counting agents, candidates and election agents carrying valid passes. Mobile phones were prohibited inside counting rooms, while Section 163 was imposed to prohibit victory processions.

The counting comes a day after the Rajasthan State Election Commission ordered repolling at a booth in Tilawala, Sanganer, after 110 voters whose names appeared on the deletion list cast votes during September 11 polling. Repolling at Government Upper Primary School, Tilawala, was scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm.

The second and final phase of the Rajasthan civic polls concluded Friday with 70.01% turnout across 147 civic bodies, completing polling for all 309 Urban Local Bodies. Elections for chairpersons are scheduled for September 21, followed by deputy chairperson elections on September 22.

(With inputs from ANI)

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