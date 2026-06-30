LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR greece climate change Raebareli hospital Chetan Chaudhary Aashuutosh Srivastava india Niharika NM ai Anuj Joshi Karkardooma Army Chief breaking-news meta FIFA World Cup Jr NTR
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed

Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed

Rajasthan police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Phalodi after a farmer, his wife, and two children were found dead at their farmhouse.

Four members of a family were found dead at a farmhouse in Rajasthan's Phalodi district.
Four members of a family were found dead at a farmhouse in Rajasthan's Phalodi district.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 16:47 IST

A shocking incident took place in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district where an entire family was found dead. The preliminary police investigations suspect it is a murder-suicide case. The bodies of a 35-year-old farmer, his wife, and their two minor children were discovered inside their farmhouse on Tuesday morning. 
 
According to the police, preliminary findings suggest that the farmer allegedly first strangled his wife and children to death before killing himself. However, investigators are also examining the case from other possible angles and are awaiting post-mortem reports before confirming the exact cause and sequence of events.
 

Phalodi Case: Four Family Members Found Dead

The four family members of the deceased family have been identified as Genaram (35), his wife Pushpa (32), daughter Khushboo (13), and son Kishan (10). Their family were living at their agricultural field, where Genaram used to work as a farm labourer.
 
Police came to know about the incident at around 8 am, and when they reached the spot, they found the bodies of Pushpa and the two children inside a room, while Genaram was found dead nearby.
 

Why Phalodi Farmer Killed His Family?

According to the police, Pushpa had reportedly been facing mental health issues for some time. Her family had sought help from a local faith healer as they believed that she was under the influence of an evil spirit.
 
Police believed that due to the wife’s mental health problem, Genaram had been under significant emotional distress, and they have stressed that the exact motive has not yet been established. Authorities continue to investigate the case from all aspects before drawing any final conclusions.
 

Rajasthan Tragedy: Police Probe Continues

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also been called to examine the scene to collect evidence. The bodies of all the deceased have been sent to the local hospital mortuary, where a medical board will conduct the post-mortem examinations.
 
Police officials stated that the investigation remains open, despite initial evidence pointing towards a murder-suicide. However, investigators are also examining whether the deaths could have resulted from a collective suicide until forensic and medical reports offer better clarity.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed
Tags: Dechu police stationFamily killedFarmer suicidemurderPhalodirajasthan

RELATED News

Watch: Worker In Nurse’s Uniform Kicks Mentally Challenged Man Repeatedly At Raebareli Hospital

Why Telugu Actor Akhil Raj Attacked a Delivery Agent? The Story Behind Viral Altercation

Jaipur Wall Collapse: 3 Labourers Killed, Over Dozen Injured, Rescue Operations Underway

Watch: Flash Floods Hit Assam, Arunachal; Over 22,000 Affected, BRO Restores Crucial Road

23-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Stabs to Death by Boyfriend After She Refuses to Marry Him

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed

From Three Days of Chaos to Five Minutes of Done: The New Way India Moves

AP EAMCET Result 2026 Out Soon at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Direct Link Scorecard

Did Sudha Kongara Move Court Against Parasakthi Producers? Director Alleges Rs 8.39 Crore in Unpaid Dues

AUS-W vs WI-W Winner and Toss Prediction Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who Will Win Today Match Between Australia Women and West Indies Women? Dream11 Tips

PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle Before Monsoon Session? Here’s What May Happen

Travelling to Greece? Indian Tourists Can Now Pay Using UPI as Network Expands to 10 Countries

Vinit Mobile Limited SME IPO Open for Subscription, Looks to Raise Rs. 34.13 Crores

Video: Indian Family ‘Vandalizes’ Eatery in Vietnam | Here’s What Happened Next

Lock Upp Season 2: Sunita Ahuja Slams Trolls Over Her Drinking Habits; Says, ‘Tere Baap Ka…’

Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed
Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed
Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed
Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed

QUICK LINKS