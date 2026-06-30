Rajasthan Farmer ‘Kills’ Wife, Two Children Before Taking His Own Life | What Police Probe Revealed

A shocking incident took place in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district where an entire family was found dead. The preliminary police investigations suspect it is a murder-suicide case. The bodies of a 35-year-old farmer, his wife, and their two minor children were discovered inside their farmhouse on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, preliminary findings suggest that the farmer allegedly first strangled his wife and children to death before killing himself. However, investigators are also examining the case from other possible angles and are awaiting post-mortem reports before confirming the exact cause and sequence of events.

Phalodi Case: Four Family Members Found Dead

The four family members of the deceased family have been identified as Genaram (35), his wife Pushpa (32), daughter Khushboo (13), and son Kishan (10). Their family were living at their agricultural field, where Genaram used to work as a farm labourer.

Police came to know about the incident at around 8 am, and when they reached the spot, they found the bodies of Pushpa and the two children inside a room, while Genaram was found dead nearby.

Why Phalodi Farmer Killed His Family?

According to the police, Pushpa had reportedly been facing mental health issues for some time. Her family had sought help from a local faith healer as they believed that she was under the influence of an evil spirit.

Police believed that due to the wife’s mental health problem, Genaram had been under significant emotional distress, and they have stressed that the exact motive has not yet been established. Authorities continue to investigate the case from all aspects before drawing any final conclusions.

Rajasthan Tragedy: Police Probe Continues

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also been called to examine the scene to collect evidence. The bodies of all the deceased have been sent to the local hospital mortuary, where a medical board will conduct the post-mortem examinations.