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Home > Regionals News > Rajasthan High Court Orders 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Teacher Pooja Yadav, Directs Full Salary

Rajasthan High Court Orders 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Teacher Pooja Yadav, Directs Full Salary

The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state government to grant a teacher 180 days of maternity leave with full salary and consequential benefits, ruling that the period will not count as a break in service.

Rajasthan High Court directs the state government to grant 180 days of maternity leave to teacher Pooja Yadav, with full salary, consequential benefits.
Rajasthan High Court directs the state government to grant 180 days of maternity leave to teacher Pooja Yadav, with full salary, consequential benefits.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 16:36 IST

The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state government to grant 180 days of maternity leave to a government school teacher who joined a new school after childbirth. The court also ordered the authorities to pay her full salary and extend all consequential benefits, clarifying that the maternity leave period must not be treated as a break in service. Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Pooja Yadav, who sought maternity leave under Rule 103 of the Rajasthan Service Rules, 1951.

Teacher Granted Only 34 Days of Maternity Leave

Yadav was working as a Teacher Grade-III at a government school in Rajasthan’s Barmer district when she applied for maternity leave with effect from September 1, 2023. The authorities sanctioned only 34 days of leave. She gave birth to a child on September 27, 2023, and subsequently joined another government school in Pur, Khairthal-Tijara district, on October 6, 2023. According to her petition, Yadav requested the authorities at her new school to grant the remaining maternity leave. However, when her request was not acted upon, she applied for child care leave, which was sanctioned on three occasions. She later approached the High Court seeking 180 days of maternity leave, along with salary for the relevant period.

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State Opposes Petition, Cites Lack of Application

Opposing the petition, the state government argued that Yadav had not submitted a maternity leave application after joining the new school. It maintained that she had instead sought child care leave from the authorities. The High Court noted that the record did not contain documentary evidence of a maternity leave application submitted at the new school. However, the petition stated that Yadav had requested the leave and subsequently opted for child care leave after receiving no response.

Court Orders Full Salary and Consequential Benefits

Allowing the writ petition, the High Court directed the state authorities to grant Yadav 180 days of maternity leave from September 1, 2023, under the applicable service rules. The court further ordered that the leave period must not be treated as a break in service. It also directed the authorities to restore the child care leave already availed to her child care leave account, alongside payment of full salary and all consequential benefits.
Also Read: Watch Video: Bihar Cop Molests Female Dancer, Slaps Her On Durga Puja Stage, Manhandles Organisers; Pulls Out Pistol As Crowd Protests

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Rajasthan High Court Orders 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Teacher Pooja Yadav, Directs Full Salary
Tags: 180 days maternity leavechild care leaveJustice Anoop Kumar Dhandmaternity leavematernity leave for teachersPooja YadavRajasthan government teacherRajasthan Service Rules 1951rajasthan-high-courtRule 103

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Rajasthan High Court Orders 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Teacher Pooja Yadav, Directs Full Salary

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Rajasthan High Court Orders 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Teacher Pooja Yadav, Directs Full Salary
Rajasthan High Court Orders 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Teacher Pooja Yadav, Directs Full Salary
Rajasthan High Court Orders 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Teacher Pooja Yadav, Directs Full Salary
Rajasthan High Court Orders 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Teacher Pooja Yadav, Directs Full Salary
Rajasthan High Court Orders 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Teacher Pooja Yadav, Directs Full Salary

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