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Home > Regionals News > Rajasthan Man Runs Truck Over Wife After Row Over Selling Cow To Repay Debt, Surrenders: What Triggered The Murder?

Rajasthan Man Runs Truck Over Wife After Row Over Selling Cow To Repay Debt, Surrenders: What Triggered The Murder?

Following the killing, the accused later walked into a police station and confessed to killing his wife in Rajasthan's Sikar.

Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)
Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 21:16 IST

A shocking incident has been reported from Rajasthan’s Sikar district, where a 56-year-old man allegedly ran his pickup truck over his wife following an argument over selling a cow. The woman died in the incident, after which the accused reportedly drove straight to a police station and confessed to killing her. The dispute began when the husband wanted to sell the cow to clear his debts, but his wife strongly opposed the decision. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kolida village. Police identified the accused as Chunnilal Kumawat, 56, while his wife, who lost her life, was identified as Chunki Devi, 52.

Argument Erupts Over Selling Cow

According to reports, Chunnilal returned home and proposed selling a cow to arrange money to repay his debts. However, Chunki Devi objected to the idea, leading to an argument between the couple. The disagreement reportedly escalated, and Chunnilal became angry over his wife’s refusal to agree to the sale.

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Man Runs Pickup Truck Over Wife

In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly used his own pickup truck to run over his wife. Reports stated that he drove the vehicle over Chunki Devi at a location around 100 metres away from their home. Chunnilal, who works as a driver, allegedly used the same vehicle for the attack. The woman died following the incident, leaving the village shocked.

Accused Walks Into Police Station

After allegedly running over his wife, Chunnilal did not attempt to flee. Instead, he reportedly went directly to a police station and confessed to the crime. Police subsequently took cognisance of the incident and initiated legal proceedings. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and gather evidence. The incident has shocked residents of Kolida village, with a domestic disagreement over selling a cow allegedly ending in the death of a woman.
Also Read: Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

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Rajasthan Man Runs Truck Over Wife After Row Over Selling Cow To Repay Debt, Surrenders: What Triggered The Murder?
Tags: Chunki Devi murderChunnilal Kumawatcow sale disputeHusband kills wifeKolida village incidentman confesses to murderpickup truck murderSikar murder case

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Rajasthan Man Runs Truck Over Wife After Row Over Selling Cow To Repay Debt, Surrenders: What Triggered The Murder?

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Rajasthan Man Runs Truck Over Wife After Row Over Selling Cow To Repay Debt, Surrenders: What Triggered The Murder?

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Rajasthan Man Runs Truck Over Wife After Row Over Selling Cow To Repay Debt, Surrenders: What Triggered The Murder?
Rajasthan Man Runs Truck Over Wife After Row Over Selling Cow To Repay Debt, Surrenders: What Triggered The Murder?
Rajasthan Man Runs Truck Over Wife After Row Over Selling Cow To Repay Debt, Surrenders: What Triggered The Murder?
Rajasthan Man Runs Truck Over Wife After Row Over Selling Cow To Repay Debt, Surrenders: What Triggered The Murder?
Rajasthan Man Runs Truck Over Wife After Row Over Selling Cow To Repay Debt, Surrenders: What Triggered The Murder?

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