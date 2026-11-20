The Rajasthan Panchayat election results have delivered a major political setback to several prominent leaders. Among the biggest surprises was the defeat of the family members of state minister Jhabar Singh Kharra in Sikar district. His wife and both sons contested the elections but failed to secure victory.

The results have also strengthened Congress’s position in parts of Sikar. The party performed well in the Srimadhopur and Ajitgarh Panchayat Samitis. Meanwhile, the BJP faced setbacks in other areas, including Jhotwara in Jaipur. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) also made significant gains in Sanganer. The results have raised fresh questions about the political equations in Rajasthan’s rural areas.

Rajasthan Panchayat Election: Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra’s Family Loses All Three Seats

The biggest talking point in Sikar was the defeat of three members of Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra’s family. His wife, Shanti Devi, contested from Ward No. 17 of the Ajitgarh Panchayat Samiti on a BJP ticket. However, she lost to the Congress candidate by 51 votes.

The minister’s two sons also failed to win their respective seats. His eldest son, Durga Singh Kharra, contested from Ward No. 19 of the Srimadhopur Panchayat Samiti as an independent candidate. He could not secure victory.

Meanwhile, his second son, Ajay Singh Kharra, contested from Ward No. 20 on a BJP ticket. Congress candidate Bhairulal Verma defeated him by 60 votes. With all three family members losing their seats, the results have become a major talking point in Sikar’s local politics.

Congress Strengthens Position In Srimadhopur And Ajitgarh

Even though the minister’s family faced defeat, Congress has become stronger in the Srimadhopur area. The party has put in an outstanding performance in both Srimadhopur and Ajitgarh Panchayat Samitis. This performance has improved the chances of the party winning the head posts in the Panchayat Samiti. From the performance, it is evident that Congress has succeeded in strengthening its local presence. In addition, its performance has increased the difficulties the BJP is facing in the district.

Former BJP District President Indra Chaudhary Also Loses

Another blow for the BJP is from the elections in Zila Parishad of Sikar. Former BJP district president Indra Chaudhary has been defeated from Zila Parishad Ward No. 48. This defeat has further contributed to the poor performance of the BJP in the district.

A closely contested ward is that of No. 47, where Zarina Khan, wife of Rajasthan Police DIG Arshad Ali, was defeated by Congress candidate Naseem Bano. On the other hand, BJP candidate Tarachand Dhayal won ward number 44 from Congress candidate Anil.

BJP Gets Only One Seat In Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s Jhotwara

The BJP also faced a major setback in Jaipur’s Jhotwara Panchayat Samiti area. The constituency is considered an important political area for state Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. However, the BJP reportedly managed to win only one of the 15 Panchayat Samiti seats. The result has raised questions about the party’s performance in an area considered politically significant for the minister.

RLP Makes A Strong Comeback In Sanganer

Unlike BJP’s poor performance in Jhotwara, RLP gave an outstanding performance in Sanganer. The RLP has proved to be one of the strongest parties during the Sanganer Panchayat Samiti elections. Based on the figures released as per the time of writing, the RLP had bagged eight out of the 12 seats which had announced their results out of a total of 15 seats.

The BJP and Congress had won two seats each. The outstanding performance by RLP makes the results from Sanganer interesting and adds yet another twist to Rajasthan’s local politics.

In general, the Panchayat election results in Rajasthan have seen many surprises. From the shocking defeat of the minister’s family in Sikar to the gains by Congress in Srimadhopur and RLP’s outstanding performance in Sanganer, there have been changes in the local political dynamics in many areas.

Overall, the Rajasthan Panchayat election results have brought several unexpected developments. From the defeat of a minister’s family in Sikar to Congress’s gains in Srimadhopur and RLP’s strong performance in Sanganer, the results have reshaped local political equations across several areas.