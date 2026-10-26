Rajasthan School Holidays 2026: 12-Day Diwali Break Announced, Check Full Holiday Schedule Here

Students in Rajasthan can look forward to an extended break around Diwali 2026, with schools reportedly scheduled to remain closed for 12 days from November 4 to November 15. Classes are expected to resume on November 16, giving students time to celebrate the festive season with their families and take a break from their regular studies. The holiday period will cover Diwali and several other important occasions, making it a welcome break for students, teachers and parents. However, students should check with their respective schools for confirmation of the dates.

Rajasthan School Holidays 2026: Full Schedule for Diwali 2026

According to the reported school holiday schedule, the mid-term break will begin on November 4 and continue until November 15.

Here is a look at the key dates during the holiday period:

Event Date Day Mid-term break begins November 4, 2026 Wednesday Diwali November 8, 2026 Sunday Govardhan Puja November 9, 2026 Monday Bhai Dooj November 11, 2026 Wednesday Children’s Day November 14, 2026 Saturday Mid-term break ends November 15, 2026 Sunday Schools reopen November 16, 2026 Monday

Diwali Holidays to Include Major Festivals

The extended break will allow students to celebrate Diwali, one of India’s most widely observed festivals, with their families. Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj will also fall during the reported holiday period. For many students, the break will provide an opportunity to visit relatives, take part in festive celebrations and spend time away from their academic routine.

When Will Schools Reopen in Rajasthan?

As per the reported schedule, schools are expected to reopen on Monday, November 16, 2026, after the 12-day break. Parents and students are advised to confirm the final holiday schedule with their respective schools, as dates may vary depending on local instructions or any subsequent changes announced by the education department.

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