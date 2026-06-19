Rajasthan Shocker: Social Media Influencer’s Affair With Taxi Driver Ends In Murder Plot; Husband Killed, Body Dumped In Barmer Water Tank

The Rajasthan Police have arrested a social media influencer and her alleged lover in the case of the murder of the former’s husband in Barmer district, uncovering a ‘well planned conspiracy,’ as police put it. Tejaram, 42, was discovered dead in a water tank in a secluded agricultural field near Malpura Phanta on June 4. The case has left the region in disbelief, especially because of the social media connections involved in the alleged crime, police said.

Who Is The Social Media Influencer?

The wife of Tejaram, social media influencer Netal, 36, and her alleged husband, taxi driver Gumansingh, 30 from Mithra village are alleged in the complaint to have plotted the murder. Investigators have determined that the two started their relationship through Instagram and progressed to a physical relationship. The victim’s brother, Mahesharam, had accused Tejaram of discovering the relationship, which caused many problems in the home and eventually a conspiracy to eliminate him.

What Happened Here?

The alleged plan, police said, was carried out on June 2 when Netal allegedly phoned her husband to let him know she was leaving home after which she turned off her phone. Tejaram, who was worried, left his job at Jalore and started his search for her. Later, he called up Gumansingh. Investigators say that Gumansingh tricked him and told him to visit Dhorimanna, Barmer, ostensibly for the purpose of finding his missing wife. There, he was said to have offered Tejaram some alcohol and got his confidence.

How Was Tejaram Murdered?

Immediately after Tejaram was intoxicated he was put in a taxi for being transported to a remote field near Malpura Phanta, some 30 kilometres away, police said. Investigators state that then the unconscious man was thrown into a water tank, where he drowned. Before the accused left the scene he disposed of the victim’s mobile phone and bag. The case started to unfold when the body was unearthed by a land owner, followed by an investigation by DSP Ramesh Kumar Sharma of police.

Both Of Them Arrested

Technical evidence, call logs and witness statements were key to cracking the case, authorities said. The victim had his mobile telephone turned off at first and was later found with important information from the calls that could provide a timeline of events. Accused Netal has been booked into judicial custody while Gumansingh has been remanded for further investigation. The full scope of the conspiracy and if more people were involved in the crime continue to be investigated by police.

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