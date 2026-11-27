In a rather unusual political episode from Rajasthan, a woman who recently won a local body election reportedly filed three separate nominations to contest the same election—as a Congress candidate, a BJP candidate and an independent. Identified as Vati Kumari, she reportedly changed her clothes between filings, appearing in different outfits while submitting nomination papers for each candidature. Interestingly, despite filing nominations under both major political parties, she eventually emerged victorious as an independent candidate.

Three Nominations, Three Different Outfits

According to reports, Kumari first arrived to file her nomination as a Congress candidate in the presence of former MLA Wajib Ali. A video of the incident showed her wearing a red saree and covering her face with its pallu while signing the nomination papers. A few minutes later, she reportedly changed into a green salwar suit, covering her face with a dupatta, and filed another nomination, this time as a BJP candidate. She was accompanied by MLA Jawahar Singh Bedham. For her third nomination, Kumari arrived wearing a yellow saree and submitted her papers as an independent candidate. This time, she did not cover her face.

कितने तेजस्वी लोग हैं…! ब्रजनगर में बती कुमारी बनी ‘प्रधान’ तीन प्रत्याशियों के रूप में भरा नामांकन कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के रूप में @aliwajib अली की मौजूदगी में किया नामांकन @jawaharbedam सिंह बेढ़म के साथ पहुंचकर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में फिर निर्दलीय भी किया नामांकन https://t.co/eWY2xoqBTW — ANJANI KUMAR SHARMA (@JRAnjaniSharma) November 27, 2026

Why Did She File Three Nominations?

Reports suggest that Kumari was not confident about contesting the election on the ticket of a single political party. She therefore decided to submit nominations representing Congress, BJP and herself as an independent candidate. Her father-in-law, Arjun Pradhan, who previously served as the head of the Brajnagar Panchayat Samiti, reportedly managed the election arrangements.

राजनीतिक इतिहास का ये पहला वाक्या है चौंकिए मत ड्रेस अलग अलग हैं लेकिन प्रत्याशी एक ही है..डीग के नगर में पंचायत समिति प्रधान पद के लिए कांग्रेस और बीजेपी दोनों ने एक ही प्रत्याशी वती कुमारी को सिंबल दे दिया.. वती कुमारी भी चालक निकली पहले राजस्थान भाजपा के गृह राज्य मंत्री जवाहर सिंह बेड़म के साथ सलवार सूट पहन कर भाजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल कर आई. थोड़ी देर बाद कपड़े बदलकर साड़ी पहनकर वापस आई और नगर से कांग्रेस के पूर्व विधायक वाजिब अली के साथ कांग्रेस के सिंबल पर नामांकन दाखिल कर दिया. कहानी में दिलचस्प मोड़ तब आया जब वती कुमारी ने कांग्रेस और बीजेपी..1/2 — Jeetu Besla (@JeetuBesla) November 27, 2026

Which Candidate Did She Win As?

Despite the unusual nomination exercise, Kumari ultimately won the election as an independent candidate. It has also been reported that the BJP supported her and that she was subsequently awarded her victory certificate. The incident has attracted attention because of the unusual way the nominations were filed, with three different identities and outfits becoming a talking point in local political circles.

Also Read: Troubled By Family Tensions, Son Kills Mother And Sister Before Ending His Life – What Triggered the Family Tragedy?