LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution

Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution

A 12-year-old girl in Rajkot was allegedly lured with a catering job and sexually exploited for four days. Police have arrested two women, while the roles of others is being investigated.

Representative Image: Canva
Representative Image: Canva

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 22:32 IST

A shocking case has emerged from Gujarat’s Rajkot, where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly forced into prostitution after being promised a catering job. According to police, two women, identified as Rekha Sagathia and Alpa alias Bhuri Galchar, were arrested in connection with the case. The incident came to light after the girl told her mother what had happened.

Police said the girl was approached on September 11 by Rekha, who lived near her home. She allegedly offered her catering work for Rs 500.

You Might Be Interested In

The girl agreed and went with her. They reportedly travelled towards Gondal Chowkdi and later reached Aji Dam Chowkdi. From there, a man allegedly took them on a two-wheeler to a house in the Manda Dungar area.

Girl Allegedly Exploited For Four Days

According to the complaint, the girl was allegedly kept at the house for four days and forced into sexual exploitation. Police said different men were allegedly brought to the house. Money was reportedly collected from them, while the minor was given Rs 500.

The case came to light on September 14. A neighbour reportedly contacted the girl’s mother after noticing that the child had gone with Rekha.

Later, Rekha allegedly brought the girl home and told her mother that she had taken her for catering work. She also gave the family Rs 500. When the mother asked for the catering operator’s contact number, Rekha allegedly refused to provide it.

Mother Learns What Happened

The girl’s parents then spoke to her privately. According to the complaint, the child broke down and told them about the alleged abuse over the previous four days. The family then approached Aji Dam Police Station and filed a complaint.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the POCSO Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Two Women Arrested, More Investigation Underway

Police arrested 29-year-old Rekha Sagathia and 43-year-old Alpa alias Bhuri Galchar. Investigators are now examining the role of other people, including the man who allegedly took the girl to the house. Police are also checking whether the two arrested women had been involved in similar activities earlier. The investigation is ongoing.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution
Tags: home-hero-pos-5rajkot

RELATED News

Mamata Backs Congress Candidate in Nandigram, Hours Later He Is Arrested in 2007 Murder Case: What Happened?

Drunk Man Urinates on Unconscious Man in Kanpur, Friends Recorded the Shameless Act on Camera and Shared It Online

Released From Jail, Muslim Lover Returns With a Pistol After 30-Minute Argument, Shoots Hindu Girlfriend’s Brother in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Minor Girl Tied, Locked Inside RO Plant Over Rs 30,000 Loan Dispute; Villagers Hear Cries And Rush To Rescue Her In Shocking Chandauli Incident

YouTuber Vaishnavi’s Brother Takes Revenge? Husband Stabbed 9 Times In 10 Seconds At Nizamabad Crossroads

LATEST NEWS

WWE SmackDown (18th September, 2026): Preview, Full Fight Card, When and Where to Watch as Sami Zayn Returns as WWE Champion

Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution

Neuralink Brain Chip Helps Speech-Impaired Man Say ‘I Love You’ Without Speaking: How Did It Happen?

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Mother Begged Her Not To Marry Shekhar Kapur: ‘She Held My Feet’

Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin Prediction: Who Will Bundesliga Clash? Check Likely Lineups, Live Streaming Details, Team News And More

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Visit Siddhivinayak Ahead Of Baby No. 2: A Look Back At Their 2024 Temple Visit

Not Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins Names This Team India Legend as Toughest Opponent to Bowl At | Check Full List

Alia Bhatt Hides Raha’s Face From Paparazzi As Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Join Ganpati Visarjan – WATCH

The Omega Heist Author Madhav Das Meets Legendary Indian Actor Amitabh Bachchan

New Girls’ Hostel–1 Inaugurated at RGIPT Sivasagar Campus

Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution
Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution
Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution
Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution
Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution

QUICK LINKS