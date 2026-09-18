Rajkot 12-Year-Old Girl Was Promised a Rs 500 Catering Job, Then Spent 4 Days in Forced Prostitution

A shocking case has emerged from Gujarat’s Rajkot, where a 12-year-old girl was allegedly forced into prostitution after being promised a catering job. According to police, two women, identified as Rekha Sagathia and Alpa alias Bhuri Galchar, were arrested in connection with the case. The incident came to light after the girl told her mother what had happened.

Police said the girl was approached on September 11 by Rekha, who lived near her home. She allegedly offered her catering work for Rs 500.

The girl agreed and went with her. They reportedly travelled towards Gondal Chowkdi and later reached Aji Dam Chowkdi. From there, a man allegedly took them on a two-wheeler to a house in the Manda Dungar area.

Girl Allegedly Exploited For Four Days

According to the complaint, the girl was allegedly kept at the house for four days and forced into sexual exploitation. Police said different men were allegedly brought to the house. Money was reportedly collected from them, while the minor was given Rs 500.

The case came to light on September 14. A neighbour reportedly contacted the girl’s mother after noticing that the child had gone with Rekha.

Later, Rekha allegedly brought the girl home and told her mother that she had taken her for catering work. She also gave the family Rs 500. When the mother asked for the catering operator’s contact number, Rekha allegedly refused to provide it.

Mother Learns What Happened

The girl’s parents then spoke to her privately. According to the complaint, the child broke down and told them about the alleged abuse over the previous four days. The family then approached Aji Dam Police Station and filed a complaint.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the POCSO Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Two Women Arrested, More Investigation Underway

Police arrested 29-year-old Rekha Sagathia and 43-year-old Alpa alias Bhuri Galchar. Investigators are now examining the role of other people, including the man who allegedly took the girl to the house. Police are also checking whether the two arrested women had been involved in similar activities earlier. The investigation is ongoing.