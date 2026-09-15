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Home > Regionals News > Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection

Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection

Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar, a prominent figure of the Mewar royal family, has died at 83. Know about her royal legacy, social service and connection with Maharana Pratap.

Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 20:03 IST

A veil of grief has descended on Rajasthan’s Udaipur following the death of Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar, who passed away at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness, according to reports. Her death has been mourned by admirers and well-wishers in India and abroad. Known for her warmth, dignity and commitment to public service, Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar was associated with one of India’s most distinguished royal lineages. Her passing marks the end of an era for many who knew her and followed the Mewar family’s legacy.

Belonged to a Distinguished Royal Family

Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar was the younger daughter of Maharaj Fateh Singh of Kutch and the wife of the late Arvind Singh Mewar. Over the years, she became closely associated with the traditions and heritage of the Mewar royal family. Despite her royal background, she was known for maintaining a dignified public presence while balancing family responsibilities with her involvement in social causes.

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Contribution to Education and Social Service

Education and social service were among the areas that remained close to Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar. She was associated with initiatives aimed at promoting education and preserving the cultural traditions of Mewar. Her association with the Maharana Mewar Public School also reflected her connection with educational institutions and the broader vision of the Mewar family to support learning and community development.

Connection With Maharana Pratap’s Legacy

Her association with the Mewar tradition also carried a strong connection to the legacy of Maharana Pratap, one of Rajasthan’s most revered historical figures. The Mewar family has long been associated with preserving the history, heritage and cultural identity connected to the legendary ruler. Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar’s public life similarly reflected an emphasis on preserving these traditions while remaining connected to contemporary social causes.

Udaipur Bids Farewell

Her funeral procession departed in the morning from Shambhu Niwas Palace in the City Palace complex in Udaipur. People from across the city gathered to pay their last respects. As Udaipur bids farewell to Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar, tributes are pouring in remembering her for her grace, warmth and role in carrying forward the traditions of the Mewar family.
Also Read: Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM Asks States To Postpone Physical Sports Events In November-December

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Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection
Tags: Maharana Pratap connectionMaharana Pratap legacyMewar royal familyRajmata MewarRajmata Vijayraj Kumari deathRajmata Vijayraj Kumari MewarVijayraj Kumari MewarVijayraj Kumari Mewar Maharana Pratap

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Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection

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Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection

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Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection
Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection
Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection
Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection
Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection

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