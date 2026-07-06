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Home > Regionals News > Ram Temple Donation Row: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Ram Raksha Agitation, Accuses BJP of Misusing Hindutva

Ram Temple Donation Row: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Ram Raksha Agitation, Accuses BJP of Misusing Hindutva

Uddhav Thackeray launches Ram Raksha agitation in Mumbai over Ayodhya Ram Temple donation allegations, calling for an impartial investigation into alleged financial irregularities.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray kicks off the Ram Raksha agitation in Mumbai, alleging misuse of Ram Temple donations in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray kicks off the Ram Raksha agitation in Mumbai, alleging misuse of Ram Temple donations in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 00:07 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a new political campaign, called the Ram Raksha agitation, in Mumbai. The protest revolves around financial irregularities in donations which were collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
 
Addressing supporters outside a Hanuman temple in Dadar after reciting the Hanuman Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa, Thackeray called for a transparent and independent investigation into the alleged misuse of temple funds. He also used the occasion to criticise the BJP, accusing it of misusing Hindutva for political advantage.
 

Allegations of Irregularities in Ayodhya Temple Donations

The Ram Temple controversy is related to embezzlement in the donations and accounting process at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The issue came to light in June, prompting swift administrative action. 
 
Following the allegations, the Uttar Pradesh government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter. An FIR was registered on June 25, and eight individuals associated with donation collection and counting have been arrested so far. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the extent of the alleged financial misconduct.
 

Political Attack on BJP and Hindutva Narrative

During his speech, Thackeray strongly criticised the BJP, alleging that the party had come to power using the name of Lord Ram but had now failed to uphold the trust of devotees. He argued that misuse of religious sentiment for corruption should not go unchecked.
 
Wearing a saffron kurta, he also sought to draw a clear distinction between his party’s interpretation of Hindutva and that of the BJP. He said Shiv Sena (UBT) represents proud, devoted Hindus, while rejecting what he described as opportunistic politics.
 

We Are Hanuman Sena: Uddhav

Referring to the recent split in the Shiv Sena and the loss of its traditional election symbol, Thackeray declared that the party’s spirit remains unchanged. “They may have taken away our symbol, but we are Hanuman Sena,” he said, drawing inspiration from the Ramayana to symbolise courage and resistance.
 
He also urged Hindus to remain alert, claiming that Lord Ram belongs to all devotees and that the community must be protected from political misuse. He further warned that if allegations linked to temple funds are not properly investigated, similar concerns could arise in other religious centres like Kashi and Mathura.
 
The Ram Raksha agitation marks a fresh political offensive by Shiv Sena (UBT) amid the ongoing probe into the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation controversy.
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Ram Temple Donation Row: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Ram Raksha Agitation, Accuses BJP of Misusing Hindutva
Tags: Ayodhya temple funds controversybjphome-hero-pos-2shiv senaTemple donation scamUddhav Thackeray speech

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Ram Temple Donation Row: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Ram Raksha Agitation, Accuses BJP of Misusing Hindutva
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Ram Temple Donation Row: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Ram Raksha Agitation, Accuses BJP of Misusing Hindutva
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