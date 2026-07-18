Ramesh Mhatre Ordered To Surrender By 5 PM: Why Bombay HC Took Rare Step Of Cancelling His Bail

Ramesh Mhatre, the Shiv Sena corporator accused of assaulting doctors at a hospital in Dombivli, has been ordered to surrender before 5 pm on Sunday after the Bombay High Court cancelled the bail granted to him and his aides. In a rare special sitting held on Saturday, the high court stepped in on its own by taking suo motu cognisance of the bail order, saying the lower court had failed to properly assess the seriousness of Ramesh Mhatre’s criminal background before releasing him. The order comes as doctors across Maharashtra prepare for a statewide protest over the attack, making the case one of the biggest flashpoints between the medical community and political workers in recent weeks.

Reportedly, the decision was passed by a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, who set aside the order of a magistrate’s court in Kalyan. Along with cancelling the bail of Ramesh Mhatre and his associates, the bench fixed a deadline for the corporator to surrender by Sunday evening.

Court says Ramesh Mhatre criminal history deserved closer scrutiny before bail

While examining the bail order, the high court said the magistrate had overlooked an important aspect of the case. The judges pointed out that Ramesh Mhatre had been named in 18 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder.

As per reports, the bench observed, “Even though he was acquitted in 17 cases, the court ought to have considered the fact that he was named in 18 cases, some of which were of very serious and heinous nature.” According to the court, this history should have been examined carefully before granting bail.

Attack linked to NICU dispute put Ramesh Mhatre at the centre of controversy

Reports say that the case stems from an incident on July 6 at a hospital in Dombivli, Thane district. According to the allegations, Ramesh Mhatre and several associates entered the hospital after a family complained that their newborn baby had been referred to another medical facility because the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was full.

Videos from the hospital showed the group allegedly assaulting two doctors, including a woman doctor, along with other hospital staff members. Following the incident, Ramesh Mhatre was arrested on July 8. A magistrate’s court granted him bail on July 14 before the Bombay High Court intervened on Saturday and cancelled that relief.

Ramesh Mhatre refused to apologise as doctors reported threats

As per NDTV, Before his arrest, Ramesh Mhatre had defended his actions during an interview and said he had nothing to apologise for. “I did not attack the woman doctor at the hospital,” he said.

Explaining his version of events, he added, “I swatted her phone as she was not listening to us. I only tried to get her off the phone.” He also maintained that he had stepped in only to help a woman and her child. Doctors who were assaulted later said they had continued receiving threats after the incident, further deepening concerns over the safety of healthcare workers.

Doctors’ protest over Ramesh Mhatre case draws response from high court

The attack triggered widespread anger among doctors across the state.As per reports on Friday, the Indian Medical Association announced a 24-hour shutdown of hospitals across Maharashtra on July 22 to protest the assault on medical staff. The association clarified that emergency and other essential medical services would continue during the protest.

While taking note of the planned strike, the Bombay High Court appealed to doctors to reconsider the shutdown after cancelling the bail of Ramesh Mhatre and his aides. The judges urged them to keep in mind their “service to mankind” while deciding on the proposed protest.

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