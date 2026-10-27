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Home > Regionals News > ‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack

‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack

The poll body apologised, stating that the tone and language of its comment were not in line with the standards expected of official communication.

The election body has apologised over a controversial remark following an alleged error in a voter list entry that changed “Ramhit Yadav” to “Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara”.
The election body has apologised over a controversial remark following an alleged error in a voter list entry that changed “Ramhit Yadav” to “Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara”.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 17:28 IST

The Uttar Pradesh election body on Tuesday apologised over a social media comment that triggered a controversy over an alleged casteist remark linked to an error in a voter slip. The poll body said the tone and language of the comment were not in line with the standards expected of its official communication. The controversy erupted after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh questioned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over an erroneous voter slip entry in which the name “Ramhit Yadav” reportedly appeared as “Ram ne Yadav ko Maara”. The name appeared in the voter list for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, prompting political criticism and questions over the error.

Sanjay Singh Questions Election Commission

Reacting to the error, Sanjay Singh questioned whether the Chief Election Commissioner was pursuing the agenda of a particular political party. In a post on X in Hindi, the AAP leader asked why the name appeared to target the Yadav community and whether the computer system itself was casteist. “Gyanesh Kumar, why did Ram hit only a Yadav? Why did Ram not hit any Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht? Is your computer casteist? Are you running the agenda of any political party?” Singh wrote. His remarks brought the voter slip error into the political spotlight, with questions being raised over the accuracy of electoral records and the language used in the response from the election authorities.

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Official Handle’s Response Sparks Controversy

Responding to Singh, the official handle of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer referred to another allegedly unusual name in the voter list. “In the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections, there is also a bizarre name: ‘Ram ne Sharma ko mara’,” the official account said. The response drew criticism amid the controversy surrounding the original entry.

Poll Body Apologises for Tone and Language

Amid the backlash, the Uttar Pradesh election body apologised, acknowledging that the tone and language of the comment did not reflect the standard expected from official communication. The episode has raised questions about the handling of electoral data errors and the need for election authorities to maintain appropriate language while responding to political criticism.
Also Read: Watch Video: Kolkata Police Parade 3 Accused Bare-Bodied In Behala After Father, Son And Friend Paraded Naked Over A Kiss

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‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack
Tags: AAP MP Sanjay SinghChief Election CommissionerGyanesh Kumarminority community controversyRam Ne Yadav Ko MaaraRamhit Yadav voter list errorSanjay SinghUP Chief Electoral OfficerUP election body apologyUttar Pradesh voter listvoter slip error

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‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack

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‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack
‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack
‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack
‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack
‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack

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