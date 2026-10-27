‘Ramhit Yadav’ Becomes ‘Ram Ne Yadav Ko Maara’: UP Poll Body Apologises Over Remark Targeting Minority Community After Sanjay Singh’s Attack

The Uttar Pradesh election body on Tuesday apologised over a social media comment that triggered a controversy over an alleged casteist remark linked to an error in a voter slip. The poll body said the tone and language of the comment were not in line with the standards expected of its official communication. The controversy erupted after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh questioned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over an erroneous voter slip entry in which the name “Ramhit Yadav” reportedly appeared as “Ram ne Yadav ko Maara”. The name appeared in the voter list for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, prompting political criticism and questions over the error.

Sanjay Singh Questions Election Commission

Reacting to the error, Sanjay Singh questioned whether the Chief Election Commissioner was pursuing the agenda of a particular political party. In a post on X in Hindi, the AAP leader asked why the name appeared to target the Yadav community and whether the computer system itself was casteist. “Gyanesh Kumar, why did Ram hit only a Yadav? Why did Ram not hit any Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht? Is your computer casteist? Are you running the agenda of any political party?” Singh wrote. His remarks brought the voter slip error into the political spotlight, with questions being raised over the accuracy of electoral records and the language used in the response from the election authorities.

The tone and tenor and the acerbic nature of the comments in the quoted post of this handle is not in line with the nature of communication expected from this official handle. The genuine outrage generated by the comments in the post has been well noted. We offer our sincere apologies to the persons shocked and offended by it. Our communication henceforth will be decorous and formal. — CEO Uttar Pradesh (@ceoup) October 27, 2026

Official Handle’s Response Sparks Controversy

Responding to Singh, the official handle of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer referred to another allegedly unusual name in the voter list. “In the voter list for the recent Legislative Council elections, there is also a bizarre name: ‘Ram ne Sharma ko mara’,” the official account said. The response drew criticism amid the controversy surrounding the original entry.

हालिया विधान परिषद के चुनाव की मतदाता सूची में एक अजीबोगरीब नाम “राम ने शर्मा को मारा” भी है। कंप्यूटर/सॉफ्टवेयर जातिवादी नहीं है। हमारे द्वारा गलती किया जाना स्वीकार है लेकिन हमारे सौभाग्य से गलती होते समय भी जाति का भेदभाव नहीं हुआ है। भगवान का यह भी शुक्र है की राम ने किसी अल्पसंख्यक को नहीं मारा है। नहीं तो जातिवादी होने के साथ-साथ सांप्रदायिक होने का इल्ज़ाम भी लगता। — CEO Uttar Pradesh (@ceoup) October 25, 2026

Poll Body Apologises for Tone and Language

Amid the backlash, the Uttar Pradesh election body apologised, acknowledging that the tone and language of the comment did not reflect the standard expected from official communication. The episode has raised questions about the handling of electoral data errors and the need for election authorities to maintain appropriate language while responding to political criticism.

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