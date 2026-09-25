Rampur Court Viral Video: Husband-Wife Clash Turns Physical Inside Court Complex; What Triggered Fight?

A woman allegedly assaulted her husband with slippers at the Rampur Court premises on Tuesday afternoon after accusing him of marrying again. The incident took place around 3 pm during a court hearing linked to their family dispute. As the argument grew heated, the woman took off her slippers and began hitting her husband, who kept trying to protect himself. Two female constables reached the spot and tried to pull him away, but the woman continued the assault for some time. A person at the court reportedly recorded the incident, and the video later went viral.

Rampur Court hearing turns chaotic after woman confronts husband over second marriage

As per reports, the woman, who is from Ghaziabad, had reached the Rampur Court with her mother. Her husband is a resident of Rampur. The two had come to the court for a hearing in their family dispute and confronted each other on the premises.

During the confrontation, the woman accused her husband of remarrying. The allegation led to an argument and soon turned physical as she allegedly started beating him with her slippers. A crowd gathered as the scene unfolded inside the Rampur Court premises.

Rampur Court constables try to stop slipper attack as crowd gathers

Reportedly, two female constables arrived after the fight began and attempted to protect the husband and rescue him from the assault. Despite their intervention, the woman continued hitting him for some time.

The incident drew attention from people present at the Rampur Court, while someone recorded the entire episode on a mobile phone. The footage subsequently surfaced on social media and went viral, leaving the incident a topic of discussion at the court premises.

Rampur Court case involves complaint over alleged second marriage

Reports say that the woman had earlier filed a complaint against her first husband, accusing him of entering into a second marriage. The case is currently being heard by the court, and both parties visited the Rampur Court on Tuesday in connection with the matter.

Following the alleged assault, the incident remained a talking point on the Rampur Court premises for a long time.

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