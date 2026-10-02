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Home > Regionals News > Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?

Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?

The crashes involved a speeding car and tractor in one incident and a motorcycle-truck collision in the other.

Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the crash.
Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the crash.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 18:24 IST

Four people were killed and another was critically injured in two separate road accidents in Ranchi district, police said. The crashes occurred in different parts of the district, with investigators working to establish the exact circumstances of both incidents.

Car Rams Into Tractor Near Bero

In the first accident, a speeding car crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer on a highway under the Bero police station area on the outskirts of Ranchi. According to preliminary information, one person travelling in the car died in the collision, while another suffered serious injuries. The injured person was taken for medical treatment and is reported to be in critical condition. Police said the tractor involved in the crash fled from the spot following the collision. Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and trace its driver. The victims may have been residents of West Bengal. Police are verifying their identities and other details as part of the investigation.

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Three Youths Die In Motorcycle-Truck Crash

In the second accident, three youths riding a motorcycle died on the spot after their two-wheeler collided with a truck under the Kharsidag police station limits. The three were reportedly travelling from Tupudana towards Rampur when the crash occurred. The accident took place near an intersection where construction work for a flyover and an underpass is currently underway. The ongoing construction and traffic movement in the area are among the factors being examined by authorities. Police reached the spot after the crash and began collecting information about the victims and the vehicles involved.

Probe Underway

Authorities are investigating both accidents separately. Police are also working to establish whether speeding, road conditions, construction-related diversions or other factors contributed to the crashes. The bodies of the deceased are expected to be sent for post-mortem examinations as police continue efforts to piece together the sequence of events in both cases.
Also Read: Bouncer’s Body Found In Drain, Sent Wife Photo From Auto Then Vanished: Mysterious Death Sparks Murder Suspicion

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Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?
Tags: Bero accidentJharkhand road accidentKharsidag accidentmotorcycle truck collisionRanchi accident newsRanchi car accidentRanchi highway accidentRanchi road accident

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Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?

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Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?

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Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?
Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?
Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?
Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?
Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?

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