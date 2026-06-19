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Home > Regionals News > Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Strong Winds Across Jharkhand; Check 7-Day Forecast

Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Strong Winds Across Jharkhand; Check 7-Day Forecast

Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Ranchi and several districts of Jharkhand on June 19, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of up to 50-60 kmph as monsoon activity intensifies across the state.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 08:02 IST

Several parts of Jharkhand are under ‘Orange Alert’ from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, June 19, which means heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of upto 50-60 kmph are likely. The warning is issued when the monsoon activity is picking up across the state, with almost all the districts seeing widespread rain with the exception of some places in Ranchi, Ramgarh, Chatra, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Gumla and neighbouring areas. Residents have been urged to be careful, to not travel when thunderstorms occur and not to go into weak buildings or open fields. Scattered moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast during the day which could cause localized reports of waterlogging in low-lying locations and temporary traffic and activity disruption. The weather in recent days suggests an onset of Southwest monsoon over Jharkhand which has led to a drastic fall in temperature and relief from the heat prevailing earlier this month.

Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: Current Temperature 

The current temperature of Ranchi is 29°C. The highest temperature is set to be around 34°C and lowest 25°C. Rainfall is expected to persist for the next few days with thunderstorms and gusty winds over much of the state a concern, according to meteorological forecasts. Cloudy skies, occasional showers and pleasant daytime temperature are likely over the plateau areas of Ranchi and the surrounding areas.  For the farmers, they are being asked to stay cautious with floods and strong winds, those could mess with their crops and even their agricultural machines, so don’t ignore the alerts.

Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: 7-Day Forecast

Date Weather Condition Day Temperature Night Temperature
Fri, Jun 19 Partly sunny, brief showers possible 34°C 23°C
Sat, Jun 20 Cloudy with possible thunderstorms 35°C 24°C
Sun, Jun 21 Warm, breezy morning, thunderstorms possible 36°C 24°C
Mon, Jun 22 Hot with sun & afternoon thunderstorms 36°C 25°C
Tue, Jun 23 Hot and partly sunny 36°C 25°C
Wed, Jun 24 Clouds and sunshine mix 35°C 24°C
Thu, Jun 25 Partly sunny, chance of afternoon rain 34°C 24°C

During the next seven days active monsoon pattern is likely with rain likely on most days in Jharkhand. There is possibility of frequent cloud, scattered showers and thunderstorms during the next 7 days in Ranchi, which will help in maintaining cool condition in the state during the day time with maximum temperature range around 30°C to 31°C and at night around 21°C to 24°C. The continuation of the rainfall will bring positive change in the seasonal precipitation conditions and increase season coverage of monsoon over the state of Jharkhand, according to weather experts. Residents are reminded to carry umbrellas and rain wear with them, and keeping informed about alerts from IMD for the district.

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Also Read: Bangalore Weather Today June 19 2026: Rain Chances Linger Under Overcast Skies; Check 7-Day Forecast

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Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Strong Winds Across Jharkhand; Check 7-Day Forecast
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Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Strong Winds Across Jharkhand; Check 7-Day Forecast

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Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Strong Winds Across Jharkhand; Check 7-Day Forecast
Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Strong Winds Across Jharkhand; Check 7-Day Forecast
Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Strong Winds Across Jharkhand; Check 7-Day Forecast
Ranchi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Strong Winds Across Jharkhand; Check 7-Day Forecast

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