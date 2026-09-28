Range Rover Hits Stray Bull, Crashes Into Divider on Bharatmala Highway: 2 Young Men Die on the Spot

Two young men died, and another was seriously injured after their Range Rover met with a fatal accident on the Bharatmala Highway near Tharad in Gujarat. The accident took place early on September 27 near Malpur on the Tharad-Deesa Highway. The SUV was travelling from Rajkot towards Rajasthan when a stray bull suddenly came onto the road.

The animal appeared on the highway without warning. The Range Rover hit the bull. The SUV then lost control and crashed into the highway divider. The impact was extremely severe. The collision badly damaged the luxury SUV. Debris from the vehicle was scattered across the road following the crash.

Two Young Men Died at the Spot

There were three people travelling in the Range Rover when the accident occurred. Locals reached the spot soon after the crash. They alerted the 108 emergency ambulance service and helped arrange medical assistance for the occupants.

Two of the three men had died at the spot. The third occupant suffered serious injuries. The injured man was initially taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Given the seriousness of his condition, he was later shifted to Ahmedabad for further medical care.

Deceased Were From Amreli and Rajkot

According to the available details, one of the deceased men was from Amreli, while the other was from Rajkot. Their bodies were taken to Tharad Civil Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The Range Rover involved in the accident was registered in Rajkot.

Further details about the identities of the victims and the exact circumstances leading to the crash are expected to emerge as the investigation continues.

Stray Bull Led to Fatal Highway Crash

The accident occurred after the stray bull suddenly came onto the highway. The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks posed by stray cattle on busy roads. High-speed highways leave drivers with limited time to react when animals suddenly enter the carriageway. Even a momentary loss of control can result in a serious crash.

In this case, the Range Rover first struck the bull before hitting the divider with considerable force. Two people lost their lives, while another was left seriously injured. The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers drivers can face when stray animals enter major highways, particularly during early morning hours when visibility and reaction time can be affected.