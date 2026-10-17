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Home > Regionals News > Rape Accused Bites Police Constable, Medical Test Reveals Man Is HIV-Positive, Now Constable Undergoing Treatment In Chhatarpur

Rape Accused Bites Police Constable, Medical Test Reveals Man Is HIV-Positive, Now Constable Undergoing Treatment In Chhatarpur

A Madhya Pradesh police constable was bitten by a rape case accused during an arrest in Chhatarpur. The accused tested HIV positive, prompting medical precautions and further treatment.

Rape Accused Bites Police Constable, Medical Test Reveals Man Is HIV-Positive. (Image Credit: AI)
Rape Accused Bites Police Constable, Medical Test Reveals Man Is HIV-Positive. (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 09:42 IST

A tip-off, a chase and a bite that drew blood. What began as a routine arrest of a man wanted for years turned into a health scare for a Madhya Pradesh police constable.

A Tip-Off About a Wanted Man

On Wednesday, a police team in Chhatarpur district received information about a man hiding in the Bakswaha police station area. He was wanted in a rape case and had evaded arrest despite a permanent arrest warrant. Acting on the tip, the team went to arrest him.

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A Chase and a Bite

According to police, the man ran as soon as the team moved in. When officers tried to stop him, he resisted and bit a constable on the hand. The bite left the constable bleeding heavily.

The officers still managed to overpower the suspect and arrest him on the spot.

First Aid, Then a Blood Test

The wounded policeman was immediately sent to the hospital, where he was provided with first aid. Also on the doctor’s advice, the accused was subjected to a blood test.

The report of the test was a cause of worry for all present: it revealed that the person was HIV positive.

Medical Precautions & Treatment

Following the test result, medical precautions were adopted for the policeman, and he was admitted to Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar for further examination and treatment. He is under treatment, and his condition is said to be safe.

What the Police Said

Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha said the constable received first aid immediately after the bite and that all necessary medical procedures are being followed. He added that when police go to arrest criminals, some people try to shield the accused, and strict action is taken under the law in such cases.

The police are investigating the matter, and questioning of the accused is under way.

What Remains to Be Seen

The constable’s follow-up tests and treatment will show how he fares in the coming weeks, and the case against the accused will continue. Whether any further charges are added for the attack on the constable is yet to be known.

Also Read: 5 Indian Temples Where Ravana Is Worshiped, Not Burned

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Rape Accused Bites Police Constable, Medical Test Reveals Man Is HIV-Positive, Now Constable Undergoing Treatment In Chhatarpur
Tags: Chhatarpurcrime newsMP Crimerape accused hiv positiveregional news

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Rape Accused Bites Police Constable, Medical Test Reveals Man Is HIV-Positive, Now Constable Undergoing Treatment In Chhatarpur

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Rape Accused Bites Police Constable, Medical Test Reveals Man Is HIV-Positive, Now Constable Undergoing Treatment In Chhatarpur
Rape Accused Bites Police Constable, Medical Test Reveals Man Is HIV-Positive, Now Constable Undergoing Treatment In Chhatarpur
Rape Accused Bites Police Constable, Medical Test Reveals Man Is HIV-Positive, Now Constable Undergoing Treatment In Chhatarpur
Rape Accused Bites Police Constable, Medical Test Reveals Man Is HIV-Positive, Now Constable Undergoing Treatment In Chhatarpur
Rape Accused Bites Police Constable, Medical Test Reveals Man Is HIV-Positive, Now Constable Undergoing Treatment In Chhatarpur

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