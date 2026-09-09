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Home > Regionals News > ‘Rape With Bodies of Beautiful Women?’ Congress MLA Makes Shocking Claim About Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital | Watch

‘Rape With Bodies of Beautiful Women?’ Congress MLA Makes Shocking Claim About Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital | Watch

A Congress MLA has made serious allegations about Sanjay Gandhi Smriti Hospital’s mortuary. His viral video has triggered fresh questions, while the claims remain independently unverified.

‘Rape With Bodies of Beautiful Women?’ Congress MLA Makes Shocking Claim About Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital | Watch

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-09 18:37 IST

Madhya Pradesh’s political landscape has witnessed a fresh controversy over the functioning of Sanjay Gandhi Smriti Hospital. Congress MLA Abhay Mishra has made serious allegations about the hospital’s mortuary. His remarks have sparked a political debate after a video of his statement surfaced on social media.

Mishra claimed that disturbing incidents take place inside the mortuary when the bodies of women are kept there for post-mortem examinations. He alleged that the bodies of “beautiful women” are subjected to sexual misconduct while their relatives wait outside. The allegations are extremely serious. However, there is no independent confirmation of the claims at present.

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Abhay Mishra’s Viral Statement

Mishra made the allegations while participating in a protest over alleged mismanagement at Sanjay Gandhi Smriti Hospital. According to the MLA, families are often made to wait outside while the bodies of their relatives are kept inside the mortuary for post-mortem procedures.

He alleged that during this period, “wrong acts” are committed with the bodies.

A video of Mishra making the allegations has now circulated widely on social media. The statement has added a new dimension to the controversy surrounding the hospital. However, neither the allegations nor the specific incidents claimed by the MLA have been independently verified.

Hospital Already Facing Questions Over Maternal Deaths

The latest controversy comes amid an earlier dispute involving the hospital. A woman and her baby reportedly died during childbirth at Sanjay Gandhi Smriti Hospital. The incident led the family to allege serious negligence by the hospital authorities. The matter triggered protests and growing public anger over the hospital’s functioning.

Following the controversy, action was taken against hospital staff. Two doctors and two nursing staff members were suspended. The hospital’s dean and superintendent were also removed from their positions. A magisterial inquiry into the incident is currently underway.

Protest Gives Fresh Political Turn To Controversy

Mishra joined the ongoing agitation against the hospital’s alleged shortcomings. During the protest, he raised the issue of the mortuary and made the controversial allegations. His remarks have now become a fresh political flashpoint.

The viral video has also led to discussions about the safety, supervision and functioning of hospital mortuaries. Such facilities are subject to strict procedures, particularly when bodies are kept for post-mortem examinations.

However, the allegations made by the Congress MLA should not be treated as established facts unless supported by an investigation or credible evidence.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, there has been no reported official response from the hospital administration or the concerned authorities specifically addressing Mishra’s mortuary allegations. This leaves the claims at the level of allegations made by the MLA.

The earlier maternal death case, meanwhile, remains under investigation. The findings of the magisterial inquiry could provide further clarity on the hospital’s functioning and the action already taken.

For now, the viral video has brought Sanjay Gandhi Smriti Hospital back into the spotlight, with the MLA’s serious mortuary allegations adding another layer to an already contentious issue.

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‘Rape With Bodies of Beautiful Women?’ Congress MLA Makes Shocking Claim About Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital | Watch
Tags: Abhay MishraMadhya Pradesh Hospital ControversySanjay Gandhi HospitalSanjay Gandhi Hospital MortuaryViral Mortuary Allegation

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‘Rape With Bodies of Beautiful Women?’ Congress MLA Makes Shocking Claim About Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital | Watch
‘Rape With Bodies of Beautiful Women?’ Congress MLA Makes Shocking Claim About Rewa’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital | Watch
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