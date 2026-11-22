In a shocking incident from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a 15-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly strangled to death by her own mother and brother after the family reportedly began suspecting her character following a rape incident two months earlier. The horrific crime has left the local community shocked, with police arresting the mother while the girl’s brother remains absconding. The incident took place in Fathepur Kalwari village, where the teenager was allegedly killed by her mother, Somariya Devi, and her brother. According to police, tensions had reportedly developed within the family after the girl was raped in September 2026.

Girl Murdered by Mother and Brother

According to preliminary police information, the girl was strangled to death by her mother and brother at their home in Fathepur Kalwari village. Investigators said the family was reportedly unhappy with the teenager following the rape incident and had developed suspicions about her character. These suspicions allegedly led to tensions at home, which eventually culminated in the brutal murder. The mother, identified as Somariya Devi, has been arrested in connection with the case, while her son is currently absconding.

Rape Incident Took Place Two Months Earlier

Police said the teenager had been sexually assaulted around two months before her murder. An FIR was registered at Kanti police station in September 2026 in connection with the rape case. Instead of supporting the minor following the traumatic incident, her family members allegedly turned against her, suspecting her character. The circumstances surrounding the earlier assault and the alleged involvement of the family members are also part of the investigation.

Mother Confesses During Police Questioning

Rural Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Prabhakar said Somariya Devi admitted her involvement in the murder during police questioning. Investigators also established the alleged involvement of the girl’s brother in the crime. Meanwhile, a forensic science team was called to the scene to examine the location and collect scientific evidence. Police are continuing their investigation and efforts are underway to trace the absconding brother. The case has once again highlighted the horrific consequences of victim-blaming, where a minor who needed protection and support allegedly became a victim of violence within her own family.

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