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Home > Regionals News > Rapido Rider, Auto Driver in Bloody Clash, Trade Abuses And Punches Over Chair At Tea Stall; Video Surfaces

Rapido Rider, Auto Driver in Bloody Clash, Trade Abuses And Punches Over Chair At Tea Stall; Video Surfaces

A dispute over sitting on a chair at a tea stall allegedly turned violent when a Rapido rider and an auto driver exchanged abuses and punches before the confrontation escalated into an alleged knife attack.

Rapido rider Ramraj Singh was injured in the incident, with police registering a case after his complaint. (Source:Screengrab)
Rapido rider Ramraj Singh was injured in the incident, with police registering a case after his complaint. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-04 09:17 IST

A dispute over sitting on a chair at a tea stall allegedly turned violent when a Rapido rider was attacked by an auto-rickshaw driver following an argument. The incident reportedly took place after the rider objected to being abused during the altercation. The injured Rapido rider, identified as Ramraj Singh, sustained injuries during the alleged attack. According to the complaint, the accused, identified as auto driver Naseem Khan, assaulted him following the dispute.

Rider Allegedly Attacked With Iron Knife

According to the allegations, the argument began over sitting arrangements at the tea stall. The situation escalated after an exchange of words, with the accused allegedly assaulting Ramraj Singh. The complaint further alleges that Naseem Khan attacked the Rapido rider with an iron knife, striking him on the head and hand. The attack left Ramraj injured, with blood reportedly coming from his head. People present in the area intervened after noticing the injured rider and stopped the altercation. The injured man was subsequently provided medical attention.

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Accused Allegedly Threatened Rider

The complaint also alleges that the accused threatened Ramraj Singh with dire consequences while leaving the spot after the assault. The incident reportedly created panic among people in the area. The circumstances surrounding the confrontation are now being examined by police as part of the investigation.

Police Register Case, Begin Investigation

Following a complaint by the injured Rapido rider, police registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation. Police are gathering details about the incident and examining the allegations made by the complainant. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation. The incident has once again highlighted how seemingly minor disputes in public places can quickly escalate into violent confrontations.
Also Read: Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?

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Rapido Rider, Auto Driver in Bloody Clash, Trade Abuses And Punches Over Chair At Tea Stall; Video Surfaces
Tags: auto driverauto driver attackbloody fightchair disputechair fighthome-hero-pos-4Naseem Khanpunches and abusesRamraj Singhrapido riderRapido rider attackedtea stall disputetea stall fight

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Rapido Rider, Auto Driver in Bloody Clash, Trade Abuses And Punches Over Chair At Tea Stall; Video Surfaces

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Rapido Rider, Auto Driver in Bloody Clash, Trade Abuses And Punches Over Chair At Tea Stall; Video Surfaces
Rapido Rider, Auto Driver in Bloody Clash, Trade Abuses And Punches Over Chair At Tea Stall; Video Surfaces
Rapido Rider, Auto Driver in Bloody Clash, Trade Abuses And Punches Over Chair At Tea Stall; Video Surfaces
Rapido Rider, Auto Driver in Bloody Clash, Trade Abuses And Punches Over Chair At Tea Stall; Video Surfaces
Rapido Rider, Auto Driver in Bloody Clash, Trade Abuses And Punches Over Chair At Tea Stall; Video Surfaces

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