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Home > Regionals News > Rat Caught Munching Snacks At Surat Station Stall, Railway Authorities Seal Outlet

Rat Caught Munching Snacks At Surat Station Stall, Railway Authorities Seal Outlet

Railway authorities responded to a viral video showing a rat inside a food display cabinet at a Surat railway station tea stall, including vendor license cancellation.

The video reportedly shows a rat moving inside the food display cabinet of a tea stall on a railway station platform. (Source:Screengrab)
The video reportedly shows a rat moving inside the food display cabinet of a tea stall on a railway station platform. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 16:12 IST

A viral video showing a rat eating snacks inside a food display cabinet at a tea stall at Surat railway station has sparked concerns over food safety and hygiene at railway premises. After the video surfaced, railway authorities acted swiftly and ordered the outlet to be cleaned, shut down and sealed. Officials have also initiated an inquiry into the incident and are examining action against the vendor and contractor.

Rat Seen Inside Food Display Cabinet

The video reportedly shows a rat moving inside the food display cabinet of a tea stall on a railway station platform. The rodent can be seen eating food items kept inside the cabinet, raising serious questions about the hygiene and storage practices followed at the outlet. The video quickly spread across social media, prompting concerns among passengers and members of the public about the safety of food being sold at railway stations.

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Railway Authorities Seal Stall

Following the circulation of the video, railway officials inspected the outlet and ordered immediate action. Railway PRO Anup Saxena confirmed that the stall had been sealed after authorities were informed about the incident. Officials directed that the outlet be thoroughly cleaned and shut down. The action is intended to prevent any further sale of food from the premises while the matter is investigated.

Vendor’s Licence May Face Cancellation

An inquiry has been launched to determine how the incident occurred and whether food safety and hygiene regulations were violated. Authorities are reportedly examining proceedings to cancel the vendor’s licence. Action is also being considered against the contractor associated with the outlet, including possible suspension or blacklisting, depending on the findings of the inquiry.

Food Safety Concerns at Railway Stations

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over hygiene and food safety at railway stations, where thousands of passengers purchase meals, snacks and beverages every day. Railway food outlets are expected to maintain strict cleanliness and storage standards to protect passengers from health risks. The Surat incident has raised questions about how effectively these standards are being monitored and enforced. Authorities are now expected to complete the inquiry and determine responsibility for the lapse.

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Rat Caught Munching Snacks At Surat Station Stall, Railway Authorities Seal Outlet
Tags: Dinesh Associates Tea Stall SuratFood Stall Sealed Surat StationIndian Railways Food HygieneRailway Food SafetySurat Railway Station Rat Video

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