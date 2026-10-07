WATCH: ‘Rat In Dosa’ Video Goes Viral, Then Comes Rs 25 Lakh Twist; 2 Women Booked For Alleged Extortion

A video showing what appeared to be a dead rat inside a dosa at a Mumbai eatery had already triggered outrage and action against the restaurant. Then, days later, the case took a completely different turn.

The owner of the Borivali eatery has alleged that two women used the viral video to demand money, threatening to circulate it again and pursue further action against the restaurant. The initial demand, according to the complaint, was Rs 25 lakh. Borivali Police have booked the two women for alleged extortion.

What Happened In The ‘Rat In Dosa’ Video?

The incident dates back to September 24, when a group visited Radhakrishna Hotel-Banquet-Fast Food on L T Road in Borivali West. According to the police complaint, a man accompanying one of the women allegedly found what appWATCH: ‘Rat In Dosa’ Video Goes Viral, Then Comes Rs 25 Lakh Twist; 2 Women Booked For Alleged Extortioneared to be a rat inside a Mysore masala dosa after eating part of it.

The incident quickly turned into a confrontation at the restaurant. A video was recorded and subsequently circulated on social media. The clip gained traction online, putting the eatery under intense scrutiny.

What Happened To The Mumbai Restaurant?

The viral video soon reached the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration. On September 28, the FDA suspended the restaurant’s licence, forcing the establishment to shut, according to reports.

For the restaurant owner, however, the problem allegedly did not end with the regulatory action. He later approached the Borivali Police, alleging that the viral video was being used to pressure him for money.

Why Was Rs 25 Lakh Demanded?

According to the complaint, the women allegedly threatened to circulate the video further and take the matter to the police unless the hotelier paid them. The initial demand was reportedly Rs 25 lakh.

The amount was subsequently negotiated down, eventually reaching Rs 7 lakh, according to the complaint. The hotelier allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh in advance on September 30, with the remaining Rs 6 lakh to be paid later. The women allegedly continued demanding the remaining amount through calls and WhatsApp messages between September 30 and October 5.

How Did Police Catch The Two Women?

After approaching the police, the hotel owner allegedly agreed to meet the women and pay the remaining amount. On October 5, the meeting was arranged at the same hotel as part of a police trap.

According to The Indian Express, Mansi Acharya and her sister Kinjal allegedly arrived to collect the money. Police intervened, although the two were served notices rather than arrested, according to a police officer quoted by the publication. The women have been booked under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged extortion.

Was There Really A Rat In The Dosa?

This is where the story gets even more complicated. The original incident and the alleged extortion are separate parts of the investigation. Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the alleged rat in the food as well as the subsequent money demand.

Some reports have raised questions about the circumstances of the original complaint, but it would be premature to state that the rat was deliberately placed in the dosa. The matter remains under investigation. What is established is that the video went viral, the FDA suspended the restaurant’s licence, and a subsequent complaint led to an extortion case against two women.

Why Did The Video Become Such A Big Story?

The original clip had all the ingredients of a classic viral food-safety video: a shocking discovery, a restaurant confrontation and an allegation that immediately made people question how something like that could happen. But the latest police complaint has changed the story from a straightforward food-safety controversy into a much more complicated case involving alleged threats and money.

For now, the viral video remains at the centre of the controversy — but the Rs 25 lakh allegation has given the Mumbai case an unexpected second chapter.

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