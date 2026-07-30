Rat ‘Steals’ Diamond Ornaments Worth Rs 10 Lakh In Karnataka; Video Surfaces

While armed robberies and break-ins at jewelry shops are unfortunately common, a bizarre incident in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district left shop owners and police completely stunned. The “culprit” behind the theft of diamond-studded gold ornaments was neither a burglar with weapons nor an insider, but a rodent that stealthily dragged away precious jewelry valued at Rs 10 lakh.

The Mystery Behind the Missing Jewelry

The incident came to light when store employees noticed that several diamond items were missing from the display stands. Confused by the sudden disappearance and finding no signs of forced entry, broken locks, or tampered doors, the staff initially suspected theft. Left with no logical explanation, the employees approached the police station to report the missing valuables.

An unusual incident that resembles a film plot has come to light in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, where gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 10 lakh disappeared overnight from a well-known jewellery shop. Surprisingly, there were no signs of forced entry or theft, leaving the shop… https://t.co/XuQydb0XW0 pic.twitter.com/BFoWQuxeXq — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 30, 2026

CCTV Footage Reveals Unlikely Thief

Determined to uncover what happened, the store management reviewed the internal CCTV footage. To their utter amazement, the video revealed an unexpected culprit: a rat climbing onto the jewelry display shelves and methodically dragging away the diamond-studded pieces, one by one, into a small hole. The viral video shows the rodent carefully grabbing a piece of jewelry before scurrying off into the darkness, answering the mystery of how thousands of rupees in diamonds had vanished without a trace.

Employees Recover Stolen Jewels Inside the Rodent’s Burrow

Armed with the revelation from the security footage, the store staff traced the rodent’s path to a hole near the wall. Recognizing that the rat had likely stashed the shiny objects inside its nest, employees carefully dug up the burrow area. Their efforts paid off: the entire stash of missing jewelry including diamond-studded gold rings and three valuable necklaces was successfully recovered intact from inside the burrow. The surreal story has since gone viral across social media, leaving viewers both amused and bewildered by the unusual “heist.”

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