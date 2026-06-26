Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud; How to Avoid

The Cyber Police Station, South-West District, has cracked a sophisticated cyber fraud case involving an organised syndicate accused of cheating citizens through fake messages warning of gas connection disconnection, police said.

According to officials, the accused allegedly gained unauthorised access to victims’ devices using malicious Android Package Kit (APK) files and diverted the defrauded money into high-value electronic goods.

In this case, four accused persons have been arrested, and 20 mobile phones, digital devices, gold/silver articles, cash and a vehicle have been recovered.

The case was registered at PS Cyber SWD, in which the complainant reported that she received a message from a mobile number stating that her IGL gas connection was going to be disconnected. She was directed to contact another mobile number for assistance. When the complainant contacted the said number, the fraudsters sent an APK file through WhatsApp. On installation of the malicious APK application, the accused persons gained unauthorised access and carried out fraudulent transactions from her bank account and credit card.

An amount of approximately ₹2.64 lakh was fraudulently obtained. The fraudsters immediately diverted the cheated amount towards the purchase of costly electronic gadgets, gift cards and other articles to conceal and layer the proceeds of crime.

During the investigation, it was revealed that two mobile phones were purchased through the victim’s credit card. The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of both devices, the delivery addresses and associated mobile numbers were examined. The delivery details revealed that the devices were delivered at a fictitious address in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.

The mobile numbers mentioned during the delivery process were found linked with a wider network operating from Kolkata and Jharkhand. Intense technical analysis established the involvement of multiple persons acting in coordination.

During further investigation, a suspect mobile number was found operational at the same location where the fraudulent delivery had taken place. The user of the number was traced and apprehended from a shop in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, where he was working as a salesperson.

Examination of his mobile phone revealed WhatsApp communication with cyber criminals based in Kolkata. He informed that he used to receive parcels on behalf of cyber criminals and forward the articles to Kolkata as per their instructions in exchange for a commission. He further disclosed receiving gold coins through online delivery, which were seized during the investigation.

Further investigation led to tracing of a parcel at Khidderpore Hub, Kolkata. The receiver of the parcel was apprehended while receiving. Investigation revealed that he was receiving parcels in the name of a fictitious identity and had received multiple deliveries through the same mobile number. The mobile number used for receiving parcels was recovered from his possession.

During the interrogation and examination of digital evidence, the accused disclosed his association with other members of the syndicate. On the basis of technical analysis and other evidence, the role of another person came to light. He was found to be involved in receiving newly purchased mobile phones obtained through cyber fraud. Investigation revealed that he purchased such devices at heavily discounted rates and further disposed of them through illegal channels, including foreign-based handlers, to avoid traceability.

Further investigation revealed the involvement of the duo from Jharkhand. Technical investigation established that they were arranging the disposal of purchased devices and handling proceeds generated from cyber fraud. The accused persons were found using multiple mobile numbers and devices for communication and coordination.

Investigation revealed that the cheated amount was utilised for the purchase of mobile phones from online platforms, purchase of gift cards, online shopping transactions, and transfer through intermediary accounts/cards. The accused persons attempted to conceal the proceeds of crime by converting the money into movable assets and electronic goods.

(Inputs from ANI)

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