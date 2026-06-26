Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud; How to Avoid

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act azan ban India relief operation Bargarh defence news Ayodhya news Esha Deol 8th pay commission fitment factor cristiano ronaldo abhishek sharma sanju samson opening pair Bengaluru news Chetan Chaudhary india intelligence bureau AI Data Centres Citizenship Act
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud; How to Avoid

Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud; How to Avoid

Delhi Police have busted a cyber fraud syndicate that used fake IGL gas disconnection messages and malicious APK files to steal money from victims. Four accused have been arrested and cash, mobile phones, gold, and other items have been recovered.

Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud. Photo: ANI
Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-26 15:18 IST

The Cyber Police Station, South-West District, has cracked a sophisticated cyber fraud case involving an organised syndicate accused of cheating citizens through fake messages warning of gas connection disconnection, police said.
According to officials, the accused allegedly gained unauthorised access to victims’ devices using malicious Android Package Kit (APK) files and diverted the defrauded money into high-value electronic goods.
In this case, four accused persons have been arrested, and 20 mobile phones, digital devices, gold/silver articles, cash and a vehicle have been recovered.
The case was registered at PS Cyber SWD, in which the complainant reported that she received a message from a mobile number stating that her IGL gas connection was going to be disconnected. She was directed to contact another mobile number for assistance. When the complainant contacted the said number, the fraudsters sent an APK file through WhatsApp. On installation of the malicious APK application, the accused persons gained unauthorised access and carried out fraudulent transactions from her bank account and credit card.
An amount of approximately ₹2.64 lakh was fraudulently obtained. The fraudsters immediately diverted the cheated amount towards the purchase of costly electronic gadgets, gift cards and other articles to conceal and layer the proceeds of crime.
During the investigation, it was revealed that two mobile phones were purchased through the victim’s credit card. The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of both devices, the delivery addresses and associated mobile numbers were examined. The delivery details revealed that the devices were delivered at a fictitious address in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.
The mobile numbers mentioned during the delivery process were found linked with a wider network operating from Kolkata and Jharkhand. Intense technical analysis established the involvement of multiple persons acting in coordination.
During further investigation, a suspect mobile number was found operational at the same location where the fraudulent delivery had taken place. The user of the number was traced and apprehended from a shop in Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, where he was working as a salesperson.
Examination of his mobile phone revealed WhatsApp communication with cyber criminals based in Kolkata. He informed that he used to receive parcels on behalf of cyber criminals and forward the articles to Kolkata as per their instructions in exchange for a commission. He further disclosed receiving gold coins through online delivery, which were seized during the investigation.
Further investigation led to tracing of a parcel at Khidderpore Hub, Kolkata. The receiver of the parcel was apprehended while receiving. Investigation revealed that he was receiving parcels in the name of a fictitious identity and had received multiple deliveries through the same mobile number. The mobile number used for receiving parcels was recovered from his possession.
During the interrogation and examination of digital evidence, the accused disclosed his association with other members of the syndicate. On the basis of technical analysis and other evidence, the role of another person came to light. He was found to be involved in receiving newly purchased mobile phones obtained through cyber fraud. Investigation revealed that he purchased such devices at heavily discounted rates and further disposed of them through illegal channels, including foreign-based handlers, to avoid traceability.
Further investigation revealed the involvement of the duo from Jharkhand. Technical investigation established that they were arranging the disposal of purchased devices and handling proceeds generated from cyber fraud. The accused persons were found using multiple mobile numbers and devices for communication and coordination.
Investigation revealed that the cheated amount was utilised for the purchase of mobile phones from online platforms, purchase of gift cards, online shopping transactions, and transfer through intermediary accounts/cards. The accused persons attempted to conceal the proceeds of crime by converting the money into movable assets and electronic goods.

(Inputs from ANI)

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Who Are The Six Martyrs Of Operation Sindoor? Government Reveals Their Names and Designations 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud; How to Avoid
Tags: APK Scamcyber fraudcyber-crimedelhi policeIGL Gas Scamonline fraud

RELATED News

Odisha Son Forced To Carry Father's Body On Bicycle

Son Beats Elderly Father After Family Dispute in Rajasthan | Watch Viral Video

Drunk Woman in Thar Assaults Female Police Officer In Karnataka's Davangere: Here's What Happened Next | VIDEO

7 Killed, 1 Seriously Injured After Truck Hits Passenger Vehicle in Ramgarh

Businessman Battling Depression Found Dead At Krishi Thapanda’s House

LATEST NEWS

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma Empowering Young Entrepreneurs and Farmers to Go Global Under PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala on How Yoga Is Transforming Physiotherapy and Patient Recovery in India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Record For India in Age-Group International Cricket: Runs, Matches, Average, Strike Rate, Highest Score And More

Dil Chahta Hai Reunion: Saif Ali Khan Teams Up With Farhan Akhtar After 25 Years for New Thriller; Plot, Production Update and More

Why Denmark Plans A Nationwide Ban On Loudspeaker Azan

Operation Amistad: India Sends Lifesaving Medical Supplies and Relief to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

India Makes Record with Seven Schools Shortlisted for World’s Best School Prizes 2026, Check Full List of Indian Schools

Why MacBook Air M5 Is Getting More Expensive

94-Year-Old Woman Gives Up US Citizenship To Die As An Indian

Explained: What Is the 60-Day Strait of Hormuz Traffic Plan

Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud; How to Avoid

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud; How to Avoid

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud; How to Avoid
Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud; How to Avoid
Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud; How to Avoid
Received Gas Disconnection SMS? Delhi Police Arrest 4, Recover Rs 600000 in ‘APK’ Fraud; How to Avoid

QUICK LINKS