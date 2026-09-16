Recruitment Race Turns Chaotic In Bareilly As 5 Youths Collapse During Home Guard, Agniveer Run

Five young men collapsed at different locations during ongoing recruitment runs for Home Guard and Agniveer positions in the Bareilly region, prompting an immediate response from ambulance staff and police personnel deployed at the grounds.

The Incidents At Dorilal Stadium

At Dorilal Stadium, 27 year old Alok Pal, a resident of Alhaganj in Shahjahanpur, suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness during the 11th round of the Home Guard recruitment run. In a separate incident at the same venue, 29 year old Sanju, also from Shahjahanpur’s Jalalabad area, suffered a serious injury after his leg twisted during the eighth round of the run.

More Collapses After Completing Rounds

Rajnish Kushwaha, 27, a resident of the Double Storey area near Sadar Cantt in Shahjahanpur, collapsed suddenly after completing his round of the run and was rushed to the district hospital by ambulance. In another case, 24 year old Dinesh, from Muriya Kheda in Shahjahanpur, also lost consciousness shortly after finishing his round. Both candidates reportedly began sweating heavily before their condition worsened, after which ambulance staff and police personnel stationed at the ground moved them to hospital.

A Fifth Case At The Jat Regiment Centre

At the Bareilly Jat Regiment Centre, where the Agniveer recruitment run was underway, 20 year old Adesh Singh, a resident of Kamipur in Lakhimpur Kheri, fell and sustained injuries around 15 metres before the finish line.

Treatment Underway

All five candidates were promptly shifted to the district hospital with the help of ambulances and police personnel present at the recruitment venues, where they are currently receiving treatment. Among them, one candidate sustained a significant leg injury after his leg twisted during the run.

Authorities overseeing the recruitment drives are expected to review safety and medical arrangements at the venues following the string of collapses, as the physical run remains a mandatory and often gruelling component of both Home Guard and Agniveer selection processes.

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